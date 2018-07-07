Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber

Funsho Arogundade

For seasoned female politician, Hon. Mrs. Eucharia Okwunna Azodo, her resume is intimidating. She has, at various times, held various positions both in the political party and public positions.

She was the Secretary of the defunct Congress for National Consensus (CNC), Aguata Local Government Area Chapter, and Women Leader of the Anambra State Chapter. She was later elected member representing Aguata 1 State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly (1999-2003) and was re-elected (2003-2007) to represent the same Constituency and became the first elected female Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly.

While she was serving as a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, she was the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and a member of several committees including: Education, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Finance and Appropriation, Commerce and Industries, State/Local Government Joint Account. An astute grassroots politician and women mobilizer, she was appointed in 2005 as the National Women Leader of Obasanjo Solidarity Forum.

Upon the expiration of her second term as elected member of the Anambra State House of Assembly in 2007, Azodo was appointed the Anambra State Co-ordinator of the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) and voluntarily relinquished the position in 2010 after acquitting herself creditably while in office, in pursuit of her aspiration to represent Aguata Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. In the lower chamber, the amiable grandmother has so far pulled her weight as an active member of the seventh and eighth national assembly. Now, Azodo, after almost eight years in the Green Chamber, is ready to take her service higher as she aspires to move to the Red Chamber to represent Anambra South Senatorial District.

Spotlight gathered that the experienced legislator might not have much people to contend with in her party, Peoples Democratic Party as she has had a successful run connecting with her people. She was said to have sponsored the education of several indigent students through the award of scholarships from the primary to the university level and contributes to various church activities especially as it concerns women and youths. In recognition of her service and commitment to the uplifting of the living condition of her people, the happily married mother of four successful adult children has received several awards from various strata of the society.