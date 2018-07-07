The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2018 - Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber
7th July 2018 - External inspection of Police cells
7th July 2018 - Why Ekiti needs airport – Afe Babalola
7th July 2018 - APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima
7th July 2018 - Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell
7th July 2018 - Ohanaeze will resist ranching in Igboland – Nwodo
7th July 2018 - Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election
7th July 2018 - 11 impressive benefits of corn (2)
7th July 2018 - How to manage Asthma
7th July 2018 - The pig and the cat lied
Home / Effect / Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber
AZODO

Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber

— 7th July 2018

Funsho Arogundade

For seasoned female politician, Hon. Mrs. Eucharia Okwunna Azodo, her resume is intimidating. She has, at various times, held various positions both in the political party and public positions.

She was the Secretary of the defunct Congress for National Consensus (CNC), Aguata Local Government Area Chapter, and Women Leader of the Anambra State Chapter. She was later elected member representing Aguata 1 State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly (1999-2003) and was re-elected (2003-2007) to represent the same Constituency and became the first elected female Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly.

While she was serving as a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, she was the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and a member of several committees including: Education, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Finance and Appropriation, Commerce and Industries, State/Local Government Joint Account. An astute grassroots politician and women mobilizer, she was appointed in 2005 as the National Women Leader of Obasanjo Solidarity Forum.

Upon the expiration of her second term as elected member of the Anambra State House of Assembly in 2007, Azodo was appointed the Anambra State Co-ordinator of the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) and voluntarily relinquished the position in 2010 after acquitting herself creditably while in office, in pursuit of her aspiration to represent Aguata Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. In the lower chamber, the amiable grandmother has so far pulled her weight as an active member of the seventh and eighth national assembly. Now, Azodo, after almost eight years in the Green Chamber, is ready to take her service higher as she aspires to move to the Red Chamber to represent Anambra South Senatorial District.

Spotlight gathered that the experienced legislator might not have much people to contend with in her party, Peoples Democratic Party as she has had a successful run connecting with her people. She was said to have sponsored the education of several indigent students through the award of scholarships from the primary to the university level and contributes to various church activities especially as it concerns women and youths. In recognition of her service and commitment to the uplifting of the living condition of her people, the happily married mother of four successful adult children has received several awards from various strata of the society.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AFE BABALOLA

Why Ekiti needs airport – Afe Babalola

— 7th July 2018

Hails The Sun management Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Founder and President of the high flying Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, (SAN), has, for the umpteenth time, urged the Federal Government to revisit the Ekiti airport project, insisting that the delay in delivering the facility has been hampering the economic potential of…

  • APC CRISIS: MORE SURPRISES FOR BUHARI, SAYS GALADIMA

    APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima

    — 7th July 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Two days after some aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) launched the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), its chairman, Buba Galadima, has declared that the mother of all shocks is underway for the ruling party. This is as he accused some people around President Muhammadu Buhari of…

  • FAREWELL ADEDEJI

    Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell

    — 7th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Namiban President, Hage Geingob, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and other notable Nigerians, were among prominent personalities at the funeral service of the pioneer Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Professor Adebayo Adedeji, farewell on Friday. At the service held…

  • NNIA NWODO - OHANAEZE

    Ohanaeze will resist ranching in Igboland – Nwodo

    — 7th July 2018

    It’s an explosive ethnic bomb President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in this interview speaks on various issues affecting the nation; 2019 general elections, restructuring, killings by herdsmen, federal government’s proposed ranching project, alleged padding of 2018 budget and IPOB among others. While expressing fears about next year’s general elections, Nwodo alleged that the ranching project…

  • SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT - UGUWANYI

    Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election

    — 7th July 2018

    Ekweremadu, Ayogu, Igwesi congratulate gov Willy Eya and Godwin Tsa The legal moves by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze to remove the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. The apex court confirmed the validity of his…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share