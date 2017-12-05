The Sun News
EU warns against recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital

The European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday warned that “any action that would undermine” peace efforts to create two separate states for the Israelis and the Palestinians “must absolutely be avoided”.

Mogherini was speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on a visit to Brussels, as U.S. President Donald Trump is considering recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“A way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states,” Mogherini said, stressing the EU’s support for unlocking meaningful peace talks.

She said the EU’s 28 foreign ministers will jointly discuss the matter with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Brussels on Dec 11, to be followed by a similar meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas early next year.

Saudi Arabia also expressed its concern over media reports that the U.S. recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy there, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The kingdom also reiterated its unwavering position on Jerusalem and its firm and lasting support for the Palestinian people in asserting their legitimate rights and establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, it said.

“This step, if taken, will be in contradiction of the principle of not affecting final status negotiations, and contradicts international resolutions that emphasize the historical and firm rights of the Palestinian people regarding Jerusalem,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

“It will also provoke the sentiments of Muslims throughout the world in light of the great importance and the pivotal status of Jerusalem,” the source added.

The source also warned the U.S. administration of the grave consequences of such step.

“It will constitute an unwarranted shift in the U.S. impartial position, at a time when the world looks to it to achieve the desired peace process,” the source said.

The U.S. needs to “continue its efforts to achieve a just resolution for the Palestinian cause, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions,” he noted.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

PDP chair: Taraba PDP endorses Uche Secondus

— 5th December 2017

From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Ahead of the December 9 national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Taraba State chapter of the party has endorsed Mr. Uche Secondus as the preferred candidate for the office. Chairman of the party in the tate, Mr. Victor Bala, declared the support of the state’s party delegates for…

  • $200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development, Oladipo Adebutu, on Tuesday, said rural telephony equipment worth $200 million are lying fallow in different parts of the country in the past 10 years, in spite of the fact that the project can generate one million direct jobs. He disclosed this…

  • 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading

    — 5th December 2017

    ….Timetable must be followed, Says Saraki The 8th Senate has passed the Second Reading of the 2018 Appropriation Bill. The Bill has been forwarded to the Committee on Appropriations and its various sub-committees for further consideration and budget defence by the various ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. Speaking on the passage of…

  • $16b Egina oil project faces uncertainty

    — 5th December 2017

    …As Senate commences probe From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Tuesdaty,  set up an adhoc committee to investigate the local content elements and cost variations related to the Egina Oil Field Project and two related Bonga South-West and ZabZaba projects. The decision of the Senate followed a motion by Sen. Solomon Adeola. The motion…

  • Ogun Customs seizes contraband worth N27m

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, said it intercepted and seized smuggled goods, which grand duty paid value worth N27 million, within a week. The seized items included 602 bags of imported parboiled rice, conveyed in a truck belonging to a cement company, two vehicles -Lexus…

