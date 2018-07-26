EU, UNICEF flag-off maternal, child week in Kebbi

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi , Paul Orude Bauchi

Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with European Union(EU), United Nations Child’s Fund (UNICEF) and other international donors have flagged- off Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week and also commissioned a Dalijan Primary Healthcare Center, Kebbi State.

The ceremony which took place yesterday at the Dalijan village, Gwandu Local Government Area of the state was also witnessed by the members of EU, UNICEF and others whose aim is to promote the healthcare service system in the state.

The chief of Health of UNICEF, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj while speaking at the ceremony, commended the state government for proper use of funds given to them on health sectors.

Bhardwaj said UNICEF would continue to partner with Kebbi State as they have achieved a lot on the health care system in the State.

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Samaila Yombe, who represented the state governor, said that the present administration was committed to the qualitative healthcare delivery to its people.

He added that they have demonstrated it by increasing the budget provision for healthcare which also resulted in revamping of the healthcare delivery service system in the state.

“We have demonstrated through renovation and equipping of healthcare facilities across the state and enhancement of doctors’ remuneration,” he added.

READ ALSO El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park

He commended the EU-UNICEF for the MNCH project which has been supporting high impact programme in the areas of Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition that are aimed at addressing preventable maternal and child deaths in the state.

In his remark, the Minister of Counsellor and head of cooperation of the European Union delegation to Nigeria, Mr. Kurt Cornelis, expressed satisfaction with the level of performance on the ground, urging the state government to put more efforts on the promotion of the healthcare system.

Representatives of WHO, Dr Andrew Mbewe, said they were in the state to see how far the state had gone on the implementation of the funds released to them.

He also explained that WHO has being assisting the state in the areas of malaria, nutrition, polio and other related health cases, adding that this has produced positive results.

Also in her remarked, the Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Abubakar Bagudu also thanked members of the donor agencies for their assessment tour and support given to the state government and assured of full implementation of the all health programmes across the state.