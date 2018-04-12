The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Lagos students walk for Ambode’s re-election
12th April 2018 - Two deaths recorded as 1,138 Corps members pass out in Gombe
12th April 2018 - CCT: Supreme Court fixes July 6 on Saraki’s case
12th April 2018 - EU to spend N4.4b on N’ Delta projects
12th April 2018 - Ekiti PDP leadership crisis: Fayose floors Kashamu in A’ Court
12th April 2018 - JUST IN: 2019: Customs seizes 150 SUVs hidden by politician in Sokoto
12th April 2018 - S’ Court decides Ikpeazu, Nwosu’s case Friday
12th April 2018 - Actor Alex Beckett dies at 36
12th April 2018 - JUST IN: Senate suspends Ovie Omo-Agege for 3 months
12th April 2018 - JUST IN: Uproar in Senate as PDP senator calls Buhari ‘incompetent’
Home / National / EU to spend N4.4b on N’ Delta projects
PROJECTS DElta

EU to spend N4.4b on N’ Delta projects

— 12th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has signed one million euros (approximately N4.4 billion) for projects in support of persons with albinism, water and sanitation management in the Niger Delta region.

This was even as it renewed its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights in Nigeria, especially the rights of persons with albinism.

The EU also restated its commitment towards mitigating the conflict in the Niger-Delta region by addressing the main causes of unrest and violence which it said, include bad governance, youth unemployment, and poor delivery of basic services with the launch of five new projects.

The EU, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, said the projects would be funded under the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) programme, while the other four will be funded under Component Three of the Niger-Delta Support Programme (NDSP).

The EU added that with a total funding amount of € 0.956 million, the projects will be implemented over a five-year period.

“The overall objective of the EIDHR programme is to help civil society become an effective force for political reform and defence of human rights.

“The programme has been running in Nigeria for almost twenty years and has supported local and international civil society organisations with more than €20 million to implement projects across a wide gamut of human rights issues, including the death penalty, press freedom, torture and ill-treatment, women’s rights, children’s rights, youth leadership, peace building, elections and voter education, and human trafficking.

“Component Three of the NDSP aims to increase access to safe, adequate, and sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene services delivery to under-served populations in five EU supported Niger-Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

“Implementing entities include state ministries responsible for water in all the project State, UNICEF, Messrs SAFEGE SRL, and four local civil  society organisations,” the EU said.

Speaking during the EU Grants Contracts Signature Ceremony & Projects Launch, on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African  (ECOWAS), Mr Ketil Karlsen, said the projects were amongst the EU activities in the country which seek to promote and protect human rights in Nigeria and mitigate the conflict in Niger Delta region by addressing the cause of unrest and violence.

Karlsen said: “The EU is signing another six projects with civil society organisations, to work together with the EU to provide services in the Niger Delta in water management and to increase access for the locals.

“Another one is launching a support programme for the Albino Foundation which is a wonderful project that we are really following up as a resolution from the EU parliament.

“This stressed the importance of EU working with the people with Albinism in Africa to improve their rights and to deepen their federal opportunity also,” Karlsen said.

The EU envoy further said the projects consist of overall funding of 956,000 euros which will be implemented over a period of five years.

Karlsen also said the overall objective of the EIDHR was to help civil society become an effective force for political reform and defence of human right.

“So, this is another example of close collaboration of EU with civil society organisations and authority in Nigeria because we know that the chain is as strong as the weakest link.

“We always advocate for civil society, the international community and the authority to approach some of the challenges that we have seen in Nigeria and some other places,” Karlsen further said

President of the Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, commended the EU for the initiative, saying that the project was to provide access to social services for persons with Albinism in Nigeria.

Epelle further said that the project was also to provide legal reform to improve the situation of people living Albinism.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th April 2018 at 3:01 pm
    Reply

    The south south existence and future is only under Niger Delta Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Niger Delta Republic will give EU money in this 21st century world. The fraudulent criminal EU propaganda of illiteracy using the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to defraud and steal this territory natives God given wealth etc. has come to an end in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. EU has their mountain of domestic problems to care for- their busybody propaganda with African affairs is over in this 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode WALK

Lagos students walk for Ambode’s re-election

— 12th April 2018

Indigenous students of Lagos State in tertiary institutions across the country and beyond, on Wednesday, staged a solidarity walk to Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to endorse the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office. The students, who embarked on the walk under the auspices of the National Union of Lagos…

  • DEATHS Corps

    Two deaths recorded as 1,138 Corps members pass out in Gombe

    — 12th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe A total of 1,138 corps members passed out at a colourful ceremony marking the completion of the mandatory one year national service for the 2017 Batch “A” Stream 1 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Gombe State. Of the number, two corps members, Abbas Bala and Charity Garba, reportedly died before…

  • CCT Saraki

    CCT: Supreme Court fixes July 6 on Saraki’s case

    — 12th April 2018

    The Supreme Court has set July 6 as date for delivering judgment in an appeal filed by the Senate President Bukola Saraki where he is challenging the ruling of the Court of Appeal which asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him on three of the 18 counts brought against him by the…

  • PROJECTS DElta

    EU to spend N4.4b on N’ Delta projects

    — 12th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The European Union (EU) has signed one million euros (approximately N4.4 billion) for projects in support of persons with albinism, water and sanitation management in the Niger Delta region. This was even as it renewed its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights in Nigeria, especially the rights of persons with albinism….

  • BELGORE Court

    Ekiti PDP leadership crisis: Fayose floors Kashamu in A’ Court

    — 12th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Appeal court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Wednesday, affirmed the election of the Barr. Gboyega Oguntuase-led executive  as the authentic leaders of  the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State. The court set aside the earlier judgement given by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, which confirmed…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share