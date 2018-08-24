– The Sun News
EU migration meeting ends with no deal on Italian ship with migrants: Diplomats

Ten European Union states meeting over their latest migration tussle in Brussels on Friday agreed to no solution for disembarking Mediterranean migrants stranded in an Italian port, diplomats said.

Italy threatened earlier on Friday to stop transferring funds to the EU unless its peers in the bloc agree to take in people from the Diciotti boat.

“Italy was pressing to come up with a solution for Diciotti,” one diplomat said.

“But it was not the most important element for the others, they wanted to talk more about structural solutions for the Mediterranean ships.

“So there has not been a deal on Diciotti.”

