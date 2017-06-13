EU launches action against member states refusing to take migrants

The European Commission has decided to launch infringement procedures against countries that refused to accept migrants, the commission said on Tuesday.

The action is expected to be taken against Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for their refusal to accept migrants from other EU member states under an EU relocation agreement.

The infringement package would be adopted officially on Wednesday.

The commission has repeatedly called on the three countries to comply with a September 2015 decision by majority of member states represented at the European Council to relocate asylum seekers from Italy and Greece.

Hungary and Poland had refused to take asylum seekers, while the Czech Republic accepted 12 relocations from Greece.

“When it comes to relocation, let me be crystal clear.

“The implementation of the decision of the council on relocation is a legal obligation, not a choice,’’ Dimitris Avramopoulos, EU commissioner for migration said.

In its monthly report, the commission said a total of 20,869 people had been relocated from Italy and Greece since the beginning of the programme, including more than 2,000 refugees in May.

(Source: NAN)