The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - EU discuss plan to relocate agencies from Britain
20th June 2017 - Congo militia attack kills 28 in eastern region
20th June 2017 - More heatwaves ahead, UN warns
20th June 2017 - FCT minister repatriates 789 sex workers, destitute
20th June 2017 - Group demands trial of journalist in DSS custody after year
20th June 2017 - Am bonafide Oba of Lagos, Akiolu tells court
20th June 2017 - Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law
20th June 2017 - Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo
20th June 2017 - IPOB raps Osinbajo over jail pronouncement for pro-Biafran agitators
20th June 2017 - Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid
Home / Cover / World News / EU discuss plan to relocate agencies from Britain

EU discuss plan to relocate agencies from Britain

— 20th June 2017

The 27 EU member states that will remain after Britain’s exit from the bloc discussed a possible process for relocating two London-based EU agencies during an EU Ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

The bloc is seeking new EU hosts for the European Medicines Agencies (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA), as the two agencies cannot remain in Britain after the country’s exit from the bloc.

The 27 countries “broadly welcomed” a proposal for criteria and a selection process for the relocations, said Helena Dalli, the minister for EU affairs of Malta, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

The criteria include: that the agencies can be up and running when Britain withdraws from the EU in March 2019; that the location is easily accessible with frequent flight connections; and that there are appropriate schooling and work opportunities for the children and spouses of EU staff.

She said that the final decision on the process is expected to be taken by EU leaders during a summit on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s their decision then – they will take into account what was said today and they will decide on that,” she said.

German State Minister Michael Roth said that differences still remained among member states on certain criteria for choosing the new locations.

He said that he hoped that leaders would be able to find a common position saying, “this should definitely not be the hardest decision that we have to take in terms of Brexit,” Roth said.

According to the proposal presented by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, member states would have until July 31 to submit their applications to host the agencies.

The decision would be made through a series of votes by member states.

The proposal envisions taking a final decision on the relocations at a ministerial meeting in October.

The EMA has around 890 employees and with 36,000 visitors annually, it requires a daily peak hotel capacity of 350 rooms.

The EBA has a staff of about 200 people and its visitors booked 9,000 nights of hotel stays annually.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EU discuss plan to relocate agencies from Britain

— 20th June 2017

The 27 EU member states that will remain after Britain’s exit from the bloc discussed a possible process for relocating two London-based EU agencies during an EU Ministerial meeting on Tuesday. The bloc is seeking new EU hosts for the European Medicines Agencies (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA), as the two agencies cannot…

Share

  • Congo militia attack kills 28 in eastern region

    — 20th June 2017

    Three Congolese soldiers and 25 militiamen were killed after fighting in the east of the Republic of the Congo, the army on Tuesday said. The fighting took place in Beni territory in North Kivu province from Saturday to Monday. Army Spokesman, Jules Ngongo said the militiamen had tried to take the village of Kabasha. They…

    Share

  • More heatwaves ahead, UN warns

    — 20th June 2017

    The world should prepare for further heatwaves this year, UN weather agency officials said on Tuesday in Geneva. Parts of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the United States have already seen record temperatures for May and June. The Pakistani city Turbat recorded 54 degrees in late May, the hottest temperature ever seen in…

    Share

  • FCT minister repatriates 789 sex workers, destitute

    — 20th June 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Activities of commercial sex workers in the nation’s capital appear to be on the increase, as the FCT Administration has revealed that over 789 prostitutes and other destitute, have been repatriated to their various states of origin. Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, who told newsmen at a media parley, said “789…

    Share

  • Group demands trial of journalist in DSS custody after year

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A group, Pen Pusher Association of Nigeria (PPAN), has demanded the arraignment of  a Yenagoa-based journalist, Jones Abiri, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Security( DSS) for one year without trial. President of the PPAN, Richard Ogbage, in a communiqué issued after its monthly general meeting,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share