Etsu Nupe to speak at Commonwealth Africa Forum in New York, Canada

Christine Onwuachumba

After recommendation by the Commonwealth Business Women Network Nigeria, led by the Chairperson/CEO Mrs. Afoma Clara Adigwe, whose group was appointed as the focal point for the Nigerian royal leaders for The Africa Forum (TAF) in New York and Canada, the Etsu Nupe, Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman Coordinating Committee of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, has been confirmed as the Guest Speaker at the Commonwealth Africa Forum, which will hold in New York and Canada, respectively.

The monarch will also bag an award of excellence for his outstanding contributions towards agriculture and food security in Africa, at the event by Commonwealth Africa Initiative (CAI), between October 9 and 12, in Toronto, where he will, also, be speaking on the theme: “Africa open for business.”

In the same vein, the highly respected monarch will discuss the mutually reinforcing linkages between sustaining peace and prosperity in Africa, and the 2030 agenda at the Africa Forum in New York, which is aimed at bringing together Africa and North American business leaders representing multi-nationals, large corporations, SMEs, confederations, and multilateral and regional institutions.