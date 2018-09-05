– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians
5th September 2018 - Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You’re behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system
5th September 2018 - 4.5trn cigarette butts thrown away yearly – UN studies
5th September 2018 - Pastors’ misconception of Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19: 4 – 6 (2)
5th September 2018 - Etsu Nupe to speak at Commonwealth Africa Forum in New York, Canada
5th September 2018 - Amnesty programme: 2,500 beneficiaries  undergo  fishery training
5th September 2018 - Destiny and prayer ( 5)
5th September 2018 - World Bank swells Berlin Conference on ‘Boko Haram’ crisis with $600m
Home / National / Etsu Nupe to speak at Commonwealth Africa Forum in New York, Canada
ETSU NUPE

Etsu Nupe to speak at Commonwealth Africa Forum in New York, Canada

— 5th September 2018

Christine Onwuachumba

After recommendation by the Commonwealth Business Women Network Nigeria, led by the Chairperson/CEO Mrs. Afoma Clara Adigwe, whose group was appointed as the focal point for the Nigerian royal leaders for The Africa Forum (TAF) in New York and Canada, the Etsu Nupe, Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman Coordinating Committee of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, has been confirmed as the Guest Speaker at the Commonwealth Africa Forum, which will hold in New York and Canada, respectively.

The monarch will also bag an award of excellence for his outstanding contributions towards agriculture and food security in Africa, at the event by Commonwealth Africa Initiative (CAI), between  October 9 and 12, in Toronto, where he will, also, be speaking on the theme: “Africa open for business.”

READ ALSO: World Bank swells Berlin Conference on ‘Boko Haram’ crisis with $600m

In the same vein, the highly respected monarch will discuss the mutually reinforcing linkages between sustaining peace and prosperity in Africa, and the 2030 agenda at the Africa Forum in New York, which is aimed at bringing together Africa and North American business leaders representing multi-nationals, large corporations,  SMEs, confederations, and multilateral and regional institutions.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 8:10 am
    Reply

    There’s nothing call commonwealth on African Soil in this 21st century world international order in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa, which must be defended with Diplomacy or War. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order has no place on African Soil in this 21st century world international order in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

nigeria police force

Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Nigeria Police Force has apologized to Chief Edwin Clark over the unauthorised raid of his residence in Abuja by four policemen. The Force spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that four police men on Tuesday, illegally raided the…

  • sit-at-home

    No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists

    — 5th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday said no amount of joint security meetings or intimidation would make it jettison the proposed sit-at-home planned for  Friday next week. Reacting to a press statement by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Garba Umar , IPOB said such joint security meeting was not needed in  Igboland,…

  • Nwokolo

    Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians

    — 5th September 2018

      Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rev. Owen Nwokolo has warned politicians not to drag the country into another civil unrest, due to their unimpressive actions and utterances in recent times. He remarked that the principal responsibilities of politicians are to co-ordinate and direct not only the affairs…

  • OLUBADAN

    Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You’re behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system

    — 5th September 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Members of the Olubadan-in-Council who have been elevated from ‘High Chiefs’ to beaded-crown wearing monarchs have accused the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, as the mastermind of the crisis rocking the Olubadan chieftaincy system since the middle of 2017. The accusation was contained in a…

  • MATTHEW

    Pastors’ misconception of Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19: 4 – 6 (2)

    — 5th September 2018

    If the Pharisees had not asked Jesus the question on divorce, he would not have made the statement in Matthew 19:4 – 6 Sina Adedipe Last week, I established ignorance that arises from anti – polygamy preachers not reading all the 66 Books in the Holy Bible as being responsible for their stand that Almighty…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share