The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Etisalat repays 42% of loan, not under probe
22nd June 2017 - Ebonyi APC repositions ahead 2019 – Chair
22nd June 2017 - Congo withdrawing troops from CAR mission – UN
22nd June 2017 - Los Angeles to rename road after Obama
22nd June 2017 - Man wears mum’s cloth to office over hot temperature
22nd June 2017 - I won’t allow a poor man manage America’s economy – Trump
22nd June 2017 - Abbas wants war with Israel, Israeli Defence minister alleges
22nd June 2017 - Mali government delays constitutional referendum
22nd June 2017 - LMC to honour late Emeteole during NPFL Match Day 26 fixtures
22nd June 2017 - World population to reach 9.8 billion in 2050
Home / National / Etisalat repays 42% of loan, not under probe

Etisalat repays 42% of loan, not under probe

— 22nd June 2017

Etisalat has repaid 42 per cent of the debt owed Nigerian banks and is not owing the humongous $1.2 billion, as being reported in the media.

The clarification was made by the troubled telecommunications company, on Thursday.

“As at today, we can categorically state that the outstanding loan sum to the consortium(of banks) stands at $227m and N113bn, a total of about $574m if the naira portion is converted to US Dollars. This in essence means almost half of the original loan of $1.2bn, has been repaid.

“Etisalat continued to service the loan up until February 2017, when discussions with the banks regarding the repayment restructuring commenced,” Ibrahim Dikko, vice-president, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs of Etisalat Nigeria said.

The company also denied it was under any investigation by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The denial was spurred by reports Tuesday that some of the banks have asked the EFCC to probe the use of the loan by the company as they claimed they could not see proof that the money was used by the company.

Etisalat fired back to debunk the story.

“The attention of Etisalat Nigeria has been drawn to media reports that the management of Etisalat Nigeria is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following a petition to “the Federal Government asking that Etisalat be investigated” on how the funds from the syndicated loans were utilized.

“Etisalat wishes to categorically affirm for the avoidance of doubt that
the reports are patently false and most unfortunate considering the damage such misleading information can have not only on our business, but indeed on the telecommunications industry and the country as a whole. A simple interrogation of the rigorous process for securing a syndicated loan from a consortium of reputable banks would have exposed the truth to the original writer of this story and other media channels who have subsequently re-circulated the falsehood without interrogation or verification.

“Concerned parties have access to our books and do not require an
investigation into how the loan sum was utilised. All of the
infrastructure investment and services for which the loan was secured,
were paid through our banks and these are verifiable”.

Etisalat said it obtained the $1.2bn loan, a medium-term
seven-year facility to expand its network and improve the quality of service on its network.

The company said the economic downturn of 2015 and sharp devaluation of the naira negatively impacted on the dollar-denominated loan by driving up the loan value, thus prompting Etisalat to request a loan restructuring from the consortium of banks.

Etisalat said it had consistently and conscientiously met up with its payment obligations, before the twin crisis of 2015. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Etisalat repays 42% of loan, not under probe

— 22nd June 2017

Etisalat has repaid 42 per cent of the debt owed Nigerian banks and is not owing the humongous $1.2 billion, as being reported in the media. The clarification was made by the troubled telecommunications company, on Thursday. “As at today, we can categorically state that the outstanding loan sum to the consortium(of banks) stands at…

Share

  • Ebonyi APC repositions ahead 2019 – Chair

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party has been repositioned to achieve landslide victory in the 2019 general elections. The Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Eze Nwachukwu, who spoke in an interview, in Abakaliki, on Thursday, said the party structures are being strengthened. According to…

    Share

  • Congo withdrawing troops from CAR mission – UN

    — 22nd June 2017

    The United Nations says Congo Republic will withdraw its troops from a peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic (CAR) after a review sparked by sexual abuse accusations found “systemic problems in command and control.” The country has some 630 troops on the ground in Central African Republic, according to the latest UN figures. A UN…

    Share

  • Los Angeles to rename road after Obama

    — 22nd June 2017

    Rodeo Road in Los Angeles will soon be named as Barack Obama Boulevard. The president of the Los Angeles City Council said he has introduced a motion to rename the street in the city after the former US President. Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. announced the initiative on his twitter account, saying that he wanted…

    Share

  • Man wears mum’s cloth to office over hot temperature

    — 22nd June 2017

    A call centre worker Joey Barge has adopted a new dress code for himself after he wore his mum’s dress to office following the astronomical rise in temperature in UK. Temperatures have soared across the country this week and hit highs of 34C in London yesterday causing Barge to go to work with a smart…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share