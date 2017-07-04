The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board
4th July 2017 - Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks
4th July 2017 - JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane
4th July 2017 - North Korea claims success in long-range missile test
4th July 2017 - Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep
4th July 2017 - UPDATED: Remains of Maitama Sule arrives Kano
4th July 2017 - Lagos Assembly moves to revive history teaching
4th July 2017 - Obiano doles out cash to widows of slain policemen
4th July 2017 - 70,000 PVC unclaimed in Kebbi – INEC
4th July 2017 - 4 Helpful Tips for Salary Negotiation
Home / Business / Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board

Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board

— 4th July 2017

Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Boye Olusanya, a former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel, Nigeria now Airtel Nigeria as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The telecommunications company said in a statement by its management in Lagos that Olusanya was replacing Matthew Willsher, who stepped down as the CEO on Monday, July 3.

Etisalat said that Mrs Funke Ighodaro had been appointed as the Chief Finance Officer to take over from Mr Olawole Obasunloye, who also resigned on the same date.

“Etisalat Nigeria today confirms that as a result of the ongoing restructuring efforts, a new board has been constituted.

“A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Joseph Nnanna will be the Chairman of the board, taking over from Akeem Bello-Osagie, who resigned as part of the agreement reached for a seamless transition.

“Other members of the board comprise Mr Oluseyi Bickersteth, Mr Ken Igbokwe, Mr Boye Olusanya and Ighodaro,” it said.

Etisalat said that the consortium of lenders working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the CBN were committed to the ongoing efforts to restructure the company.

The management said that the restructuring was toward a path of long-term success of the business.

According to Etisalat, the appointment of a seasoned board of directors and top management is a testament to the long term success.

It said that the decisions reached so far reflected the high confidence all the stakeholders had in the continued viability and sustainability of the business.

Etisalat said that the smooth transition was also proof of the management’s commitment to ensure that the operations of the company ran seamlessly.

“It is to ensure that customers continue to enjoy superior network quality and positive customer experience.

“Etisalat Nigeria remains committed to continuously serving our subscribers through the provision of innovative products and services with its committed staff, partners and vendors.

“We are committed to empower the needs of our customers and improve their experience on the network.

“We thank all our customers for their loyalty, understanding and continued patronage,” the management said. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board

— 4th July 2017

Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Boye Olusanya, a former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel, Nigeria now Airtel Nigeria as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The telecommunications company said in a statement by its management in Lagos that Olusanya was replacing Matthew Willsher, who stepped down as the CEO on Monday, July…

Share

  • Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks

    — 4th July 2017

    Russia and China call on all involved sides to support the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. The call is contained in a joint statement by Russian and Chinese leaders on the current international situation posted on…

    Share

  • JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

    — 4th July 2017

    Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source. Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from…

    Share

  • North Korea claims success in long-range missile test

    — 4th July 2017

     North Korea said on Tuesday that it had successfully conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, claiming a milestone in its efforts to build nuclear weapons capable of hitting the mainland United States. The announcement came hours after a launch that the United States military said had sent the missile aloft for 37 minutes. That duration,…

    Share

  • Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep

    — 4th July 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt People of  Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency in Rivers State have expressed worry over the activities of their representative  in the House of Representatives, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, threatening to recall the lawmaker. The constituents alleged that Mrs. Apiafi, who has been in the House for about 10 years, has only succeeded…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share