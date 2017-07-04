Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board

Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Boye Olusanya, a former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel, Nigeria now Airtel Nigeria as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The telecommunications company said in a statement by its management in Lagos that Olusanya was replacing Matthew Willsher, who stepped down as the CEO on Monday, July 3.

Etisalat said that Mrs Funke Ighodaro had been appointed as the Chief Finance Officer to take over from Mr Olawole Obasunloye, who also resigned on the same date.

“Etisalat Nigeria today confirms that as a result of the ongoing restructuring efforts, a new board has been constituted.

“A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Joseph Nnanna will be the Chairman of the board, taking over from Akeem Bello-Osagie, who resigned as part of the agreement reached for a seamless transition.

“Other members of the board comprise Mr Oluseyi Bickersteth, Mr Ken Igbokwe, Mr Boye Olusanya and Ighodaro,” it said.

Etisalat said that the consortium of lenders working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the CBN were committed to the ongoing efforts to restructure the company.

The management said that the restructuring was toward a path of long-term success of the business.

According to Etisalat, the appointment of a seasoned board of directors and top management is a testament to the long term success.

It said that the decisions reached so far reflected the high confidence all the stakeholders had in the continued viability and sustainability of the business.

Etisalat said that the smooth transition was also proof of the management’s commitment to ensure that the operations of the company ran seamlessly.

“It is to ensure that customers continue to enjoy superior network quality and positive customer experience.

“Etisalat Nigeria remains committed to continuously serving our subscribers through the provision of innovative products and services with its committed staff, partners and vendors.

“We are committed to empower the needs of our customers and improve their experience on the network.

“We thank all our customers for their loyalty, understanding and continued patronage,” the management said. (NAN)