Ethiopian Airlines lands Nigeria with an all female crew flight

By Louis Ibah

Ethiopian Airlines has announced it would be flying an all female-manned crew aircraft into Nigeria on December 16,2017 as part of efforts to encourage the participation of more Nigerian women in the aviation industry.

“We are proud to announce our first all-women flight to Nigeria which is expected to leave for Lagos, Nigeria from Addis Ababa on December 16, 2017,” the airline said in a statement made available to Daily Sun.

“Women are expected to fill every role on the flight; from the pilots and cabin crew (air host and hostesses), to the in-flight ramp operators, as well as flight dispatchers on ground will all be women.

This will also be the first time Ethiopian Airlines will be operating an all-women flight in Africa,” the airline added. The statement quoted the Pilot-in-Command of the flight, Captain Amsale Gualu (Ms) as saying “This flight shows us that if women get equal opportunities and work hard I am sure they can achieve whatever they want in all fields including the aviation industry.”

The all female crew has Ms. Tigist Kibret as First Officer (Co-pilot) and both female pilots will be flying the latest Boeing 777 into Lagos. In a continent where few women have dared to enter the highly male-dominated profession of piloting, Captain Amsale Guale, in 2010 become the first Ethiopian female captain that flew an Ethiopian Airlines Bombardier aircraft from Addis Ababa to Gondar.

Ethiopian Airlines says it wants to promote women’s empowerment and encourage more African women to pursue careers in the aviation industry with the all female flight into Nigeria.

