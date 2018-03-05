The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM
5th March 2018 - Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first
5th March 2018 - Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81
5th March 2018 - Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident
5th March 2018 - SSANU, NAAT, NASU plan rally over 2009 agreement
5th March 2018 - FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna
5th March 2018 - FG empowers 12m farmers in 2 years, says Lai Mohammed
5th March 2018 - FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road
5th March 2018 - Sun Award will spur us to do more – Gov Bagudu
5th March 2018 - 2019: Intimidation by APC threat to democracy – PDP Govs
Home / World News / Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM

Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM

— 5th March 2018

Reuters/NAN

Ethiopia’s ruling coalition is expected to meet on Thursday to choose a new prime minister, most likely from the populous Oromo ethnic group to try and dampen the discontent behind recent anti-government demonstrations.

The change in leadership follows the surprise resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in February.

He is the first ruler in modern Ethiopian history to step down; previous leaders have died in office or been overthrown.

He said he wanted to clear the way for reforms.

The international community is closely watching the developments in Africa’s second most-populous nation which has a booming economy and is a staunch Western ally in the fight against Islamist militancy.

The coalition is made up of four region-based parties but is dominated by the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front.

The Tigrayans are a much smaller ethnic group than the Oromo who are from Ethiopia’s most populous Oromiya region and have long complained of being sidelined from political power.

Their criticism of a government development plan for the capital Addis Ababa in 2015 sparked wider anti-government protests that spilled over into attacks on foreign-owned businesses in 2016.

This plunged the country into an crisis and there are still sporadic protests.

“Our people should take a leadership role because this is a moral question. Our people want this.

“We want this,” Lemma Megersa, the Oromiya region’s president, said in a speech in February.

Global strategy companies including Teneo Intelligence and Eurasia Group have been predicting an Oromo prime minister as the most likely candidate because it would help tamp down protests.

The government has declared two states of emergencies as it tries to calm the political unrest.

Since the first one ended in August, it has introduced a series of conciliatory steps, including the release of more than 6,000 prisoners this year.

The government declared a second state of emergency the day after Hailemariam’s resignation in February and protests started up again.

On Friday, parliament voted to ratify the state of emergency, although 88 legislators rejected it.

The previous state of emergency passed unanimously.

According to the Eurasia Group, one frontrunner for the leadership of the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) is Abiye Ahmed.

He was chosen last week to lead the Oromo People’s Democratic Organisation – one of the coalition parties.

The multilingual official holds a doctorate in peace and security from Addis Ababa University and served in the military.

He set up a government intelligence agency that increased online surveillance before serving as cabinet minister for science and technology, government media outlets have reported.

Diplomats will be watching closely.

“The government needs to continue to release detainees and open the political system by allowing more room for civil society and a freer press,” said David Shinn, a former U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia.

Opposition leaders say they want more than prisoner releases. They want the government to reform the strict laws that sent them to jail in the first place.

Those include laws passed in 2008 and 2009, including an anti-terror law with a vague definition of offences and another that limited foreign funding for pro-democracy groups.

Human Rights Watch has said the legislation was being used to criminalize free expression and peaceful dissent.

“There are laws that the government uses to stifle peaceful activity,” said Bekele Gerba, a former Addis Ababa University lecturer and opposition party leader who was among the thousands of prisoners freed this year.

Bekele, who suffered a stroke during his incarceration, told Reuters that he spent two years confined in a small windowless cell with no bed.

“Usually in this country, the tradition is that opposition parties are regarded as against the government. Whatever the opposition parties do, they are regarded as unlawful,” he said.

Since toppling military leader Mengistu Haile Mariam in 1991, the ruling EPRDF coalition has been dominated by the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front. Tigrayans account for about six percent of the population.

Oromos make up 36 per cent.

Overseas-based activists have complained for years that Tigrayans secured business contracts without competition and dominated the security sector, said Daniel Berhane, an Addis Ababa-based political analyst.

Tigrayan government officials reject the claims.

This resentment contributed to the anger behind the protests, Daniel said.

“There are legitimate public discontents that fuelled the protests. But these protests were … at times accompanied by ethnic attacks, which ranges from physical attacks to arson to eviction,” said Daniel.

The government needs to quell the discontent to avoid further protests that could fan ethnic tensions, said Abdul Mohammed, a political analyst and former government adviser.

“Today, our political discussions are conducted almost entirely in the language of ethnic identity: which group benefits, and which doesn’t,” he wrote in a commentary sent to Reuters.

Former ambassador Shinn said making sure everyone benefits from Ethiopia’s boom would go a long way toward defusing protests.

“The current government deserves high marks for its economic progress,” he said.

“The time has come to ensure this progress improves all parts of society.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first

— 5th March 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Presidential Committee on Enabling Business Environment, in collaboration with the World Bank, has ranked Katsina State first among the 36 states, on the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Commission, Dr. Jumoke Oduale, disclosed this, on Monday, in a message she sent at the inauguration of the…

  • Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81

    — 5th March 2018

    Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday. According to Kalu, the former President’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation.‎ In a statement personally signed by the former Abia State…

  • Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident

    — 5th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Two pupils of Our Lady of Fatima Private School Kuru, died Monday during a ghastly motor accident involving 100 pupils and 7 staff at Kuru Jenta, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that several of the children were badly injured in the accident which occurred at…

  • SSANU, NAAT, NASU plan rally over 2009 agreement

    — 5th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike Worried by the partial implementation of the signed  2009  agreement between the Federal Government and three unions in the universities, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities, have concluded plans for a protest rally. The protest rally against the Federal Government will hold on Thursday, March 8, in…

  • FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna

    — 5th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Federal Government said on Monday that plans are underway to rebuild the ruins occasioned by the herdsmen-farmers clashes in parts of Southern Kaduna, so people can resume their normal lives. This was disclosed in Kafanchan when the Presidential Committee on Heardsmen-Farmers Clashes, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, visited on an…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch.

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share