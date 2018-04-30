The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Ethiopia postpones national population census due to security challenges
30th April 2018 - Taraba Assembly gets new Clerk
30th April 2018 - 32 ships laden with petroleum products, food items due in Lagos ports
30th April 2018 - Nigeria to launch 2 satellites soon – NIGCOMSAT
30th April 2018 - Corp members to enjoy monthly allowance in Kwara – Saraki
30th April 2018 - Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA
30th April 2018 - Physically challenged persons want 70% representation in Kano board
30th April 2018 - US removes restrictions on banking dealing with Sudan
30th April 2018 - 6-year-old girl raped in eastern India dies in hospital
30th April 2018 - CPC commends OAU over sexual harassment case
Home / World News / Ethiopia postpones national population census due to security challenges
Ethiopia POPULATION CENSUS

Ethiopia postpones national population census due to security challenges

— 30th April 2018

Xinhua/NAN

The joint session of the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation on Monday postponed the Fourth National Population and Housing Census by a margin of one year period due to unrests.

The National Population and Housing Census, which was scheduled to take place during the current 2017 to 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, was postponed to 2018 to 2019 Ethiopian fiscal year, due to security challenges that affected parts of the East African country.

The postponement of national census came weeks after the decision by the Ethiopian House of Peoples and Representatives, Ethiopian parliament’s lower house, to postponed local elections for a similar period due to security related challenges.

The security challenges in some occasions, led citizens to forced displacement.

Yalew Abate, speaker of the Ethiopian House of Federation, while briefing the joint session on Monday, stressed that challenges attributed to recent unrests in parts of the country have affected the country’s preparation in various ways.

He further stressed that the postponement of the census “would help to obtain reliable and quality data regarding Ethiopia’s current states of affairs.”

The Ethiopian Central Statistics Agency (CSA), which undertakes the census, has recently disclosed that close to 180,000 tablets have been purchased from Chinese technology giants, Huawei and Lenovo, to conduct the census.

The CSA further revealed that the products had been tested and approved by the agency, in which Ethiopia will, for the first time, apply a modern population and housing census procedure, which includes the use of mobile tablets for data collection.

Biratu Yigezu, Director-General of CSA, said recently that the products were purchased as part of the 3.5 billion Ethiopian birr (128 million dollars) total budget that was secured for the census.

The two companies have provided 90,000 mobile tablets each as per the agreement made between the two Chinese companies and the Ethiopian Public Procurement and Property Disposal Services.

Experts at the CSA also said that the use of mobile tablet technologies in the data collection procedure would ease the census process by establishing effective data registration system so as to avoid duplication and double counting.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba Assembly gets new Clerk

— 30th April 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Abel Peter Diah, on Monday, swore in Mr. Mela Orngu, as the new Clerk of the House. This was in pursuant of letter written to the House by the Chairman, Taraba State House of Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad. Mela served as the…

  • 32 ships laden with petroleum products, food items due in Lagos ports

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN A total of 32 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from April 30 to May 8, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated in its publication — “Shipping Position”, in Lagos, on Monday. The publication also stated that nine of…

  • Nigeria to launch 2 satellites soon – NIGCOMSAT

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited, on Monday, said that it was collaborating with China Great Wall Industry Cooperation (CGWIC) to launch two additional satellites. Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development of the organisation, Mr. Samson Osagie, said this in an interview, in Abuja, on Monday, that the satellites would be deployed in the next…

  • Corp members to enjoy monthly allowance in Kwara – Saraki

    — 30th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured corps members serving in Kwara State of payment of monthly allowances from the state government. Though he was non-committal on the time line for the payment of the stipend, Saraki promised to employ what he called “persuasive powers”, to encourage the state government to begin payment….

  • Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has cautioned employers of labour in the country not to discriminate against their employees with HIV. Director-General of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the advice in a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the agency, Mrs Toyin Aderibigbe, in Abuja on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share