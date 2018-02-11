Etebo disappointed with stalemate against Athletic Bilbao

Oghenekaro Etebo is disappointed following Las Palmas’s 0-0 stalemate with Athletic Bilbao in Friday’s Spanish La Liga duel at the San Mames Barria.

The Nigeria international secured a loan switch to the Estadio Gran Canaria outfit from Portuguese side, Feirense in January.

And after helping La Union Deportiva to a 1-0 victory over Malaga on his debut, he is unhappy as they failed to secure the maximum points against Jose Angel Ziganda’s side in his second game.

“Tough game last night against a good team,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

“Disappointed not to take all three points but pleased with another clean sheet and point away from home. Our fans were brilliant once again.”

The 22-year-old featured from start to finish in the encounter but could do little as Las Palmas settled for their 15th draw in the Spanish top-flight this season which leaves them in the relegation zone.

Etebo will be looking to help his side bounce back to winning ways when they take on Sevilla on February 17.