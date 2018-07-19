– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge
19th July 2018 - MultiChoice signs Iwobi as ambassador
19th July 2018 - Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus
19th July 2018 - Eagles stars drag club to EFCC 
19th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to state coordinators
19th July 2018 - Match officials arrive for Flying Eagles, Mauritania tie
19th July 2018 - Jonathan, IBB meet in Minna
19th July 2018 - British born Nigerian sets new high jump personal best
19th July 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 15:  Houanvoegbe’ll see stars, boasts Dodo
19th July 2018 - Workers to know new minimum wage August –TUC
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge
Oghenekaro Etebo

Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge

— 19th July 2018

Stoke City of England new arrival, Oghenekaro Etebo has stated delight with his first training session at the former English Premier League club, and went on to declare that he is already bracing up for a tough challenge with the team.

Etebo, who has already joined The Potters for their preseason tour of Germany, said he is set to begin a new chapter of his career and life in England; while also hoping to make the best of his outings in the lower division, English Championship.

READ ALSO MultiChoice signs Iwobi as ambassador

The Super Eagles’ battling midfielder, who joined the relegated side back in a deal worth £7m from CD Feirense of Portugal, following a spell on loan at La Palmas of Spain last season, also said he wants to justify his arrival as Stoke’s first signing this summer.

The 22-year-old former Warri Wolves star, featured consistently for Las Palmas, but could not save them from getting relegated, after which he put pen to paper on a five-year deal with The Potters before the World Cup.

“Good first day at training, pleased to be here and excited for the challenge ahead,” wrote Etebo, who has 17 caps for Nigeria, three of which were at the World Cup in Russia.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RESOLVE CHALLENGES at home, says Secondus to President Buhari

Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus

— 19th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stay back in Nigeria and focus on how to resolve challenges at home. The PDP national chairman said Nigerians are now living in fear due to persistent killings across the country while the Federal Government…

  • NYSC DIRECTOR KAZAURE

    NYSC DG reads riot act to state coordinators

    — 19th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management will come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the scheme’s core values. Kazaure handed down the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC management with state coordinators and…

  • IBRAHIM BABANGIDA - GOODLUCK JONATHAN - MINNA

    Jonathan, IBB meet in Minna

    — 19th July 2018

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence, for two hours, behind closed doors, yesterday. READ ALSO: Atiku consults IBB on 2019 presidency Jonathan reportedly breezed into Minna, by road, and arrived Babangida’s Hill-Top home at exactly 10:24am; in a black Prado jeep. He came in a…

  • NEW MINIMUM WAGE

    Workers to know new minimum wage August –TUC

    — 19th July 2018

    President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Mr Bobboi Kaigama, announced on Wednesday that a new amount, agreed upon by the Federal Government and Labour, to serve as Nigeria’s new minimum wage would be announced next month. READ ALSO: TUC: 35 states owe workers salaries, benefits Bobboi, who made the disclosure in an…

  • MILITANCY NIGER DELTA

    How FG stopped Niger Delta militancy, IPOB plot – Osinbajo

    — 19th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has singled out traditional rulers as the brains behind the successful stoppage of militancy in the Niger Delta as well as truncation of the secession plot by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East. He said these led to relative peace in the two regions….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share