Stoke City of England new arrival, Oghenekaro Etebo has stated delight with his first training session at the former English Premier League club, and went on to declare that he is already bracing up for a tough challenge with the team.

Etebo, who has already joined The Potters for their preseason tour of Germany, said he is set to begin a new chapter of his career and life in England; while also hoping to make the best of his outings in the lower division, English Championship.

The Super Eagles’ battling midfielder, who joined the relegated side back in a deal worth £7m from CD Feirense of Portugal, following a spell on loan at La Palmas of Spain last season, also said he wants to justify his arrival as Stoke’s first signing this summer.

The 22-year-old former Warri Wolves star, featured consistently for Las Palmas, but could not save them from getting relegated, after which he put pen to paper on a five-year deal with The Potters before the World Cup.

“Good first day at training, pleased to be here and excited for the challenge ahead,” wrote Etebo, who has 17 caps for Nigeria, three of which were at the World Cup in Russia.