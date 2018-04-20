The Sun News
Latest
22nd April 2018 - My mum didn’t have a life because of my siblings and I – Gbemisola Ope
22nd April 2018 - Cheating partners raised by parents who Cheat
22nd April 2018 - Your wife is not your slave
22nd April 2018 - “Cut her some slack, maybe she just needs alone time”
22nd April 2018 - My life is a book of many chapters –Rachael Bakam, actress
22nd April 2018 - Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?
22nd April 2018 - Anger, lamentations, as OAU hostels slide into hellhole
22nd April 2018 - IBB: The Godfather never sleeps
22nd April 2018 - Be a change agent …against sex-for-marks
22nd April 2018 - CHOGM: President Buhari returns to Abuja
Home / Entertainment / Etcetera takes his criticism to America in New Single

Etcetera takes his criticism to America in New Single

— 20th April 2018

Controversial critic and singer, Pascal Uche Ejikeme popularly known as Etcetera is finally back in music after 8 years break.

Etcetera, Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, and social activist whose passion for the common man shines through his lush melodies and haunting images, took his passion for social justice from Nigeria to America in his trademark rich song lyrics.

The singer is making the grand comeback with the single released in the United States titled ‘No virgin In America’.

The song, he says talks about the hypocrisy of the American system.

“The song centers on America preaches good rules from one side of her mouth and encourages extol promiscuity from the other.

How the American currency with “In God we Trust” written boldly is being used to spread chaos in different parts of the world.

A country which boast of a beautiful statue of liberty which has deprived a section of its citizenry the liberty to vote.”

He continued, “Living in the United States for just over two years has opened my eyes to her hypocrites.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rachael Bakam

My life is a book of many chapters –Rachael Bakam, actress

— 22nd April 2018

Nkechi Chima-Anyaele Rachael Bakam is a celebrated actress and television personality. As the host of Trends and Rachel and its Hausa version called Rachel Mai Kakaaki, she’s eloquent, alluring and high-flying. The Kaduna State-born mother of one opens up to Entertainer on her life, career and relationship with football legend, John Fashanu. Enjoy it.  You…

  • CHOGM: President Buhari returns to Abuja

    — 22nd April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he held bilateral talks on Nigeria-British relations and also participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The President on April 9 left Abuja for London after he announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election….

  • ndigbo

    2019: Ndigbo may dump Buhari again 

    — 22nd April 2018

    As Ezeife, Okorie, Ikedife, others reject 2023 presidency offer Ohanaeze, Okechukwu, others insist on 2023 Igbo ticket Onyedika Agbedo During the 2015 presidential election, the people of the South-east region threw their weight behind former President Goodluck Jonathan. They were to be paid back in their own coins when President Muhammadu Buhari made his key…

  • APC: Kalu advocates politics of inclusion in Abia

    — 22nd April 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia   Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has advised members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State not to close their doors on any member who has misunderstanding with the leadership of the party, saying there was no level of problem with any group or individuals that…

  • NFF

    My dream is for Eagles to play in World Cup final – Pinnick

    — 22nd April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has expressed confidence that the current crop of Super Eagles players have the physical, mental requirement and toughness to play in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup final. He pointed out that though he does not want to set a target that would mount…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share