ESUT talks tough on impersonation, indecent dressing among students

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has read riot act to her new students, declaring war on indecent dressing, cultism, gangsterism, sexual harassment among other social vices.

The university also said it has introduced biometric data capturing of students aimed at steming the tide and incidence of impersonation at examinations, while warning that any student caught would be expelled from the university.

Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Luke Anike, gave this warning during the 37th Matriculation ceremony of the university, recently.

Prof. Anike warned the new students that the University would neither condone actions that contravene the University’s regulations nor allow behaviours that portray the image of the University in a bad light.

“The tradition of decent dressing is strictly observed in ESUT as you have become the University’s ambassadors.”

He charged the 4,562 students who were inducted to remember that the true worth of their education is more than simply the ability to memorize data.

“The true worth of your education will be measured by your ability to integrate what you have learned with the exigencies of the modern world in a way that allows you to be successful, independent and productive in any pursuit in any part of the world”.

The Vice Chancellor gave the following pieces of advice which he said is fundamental and a guide to navigate the University and their educational path over the years ahead.

“At the beginning of every academic session, every student must pay the prescribed school fees and register for his/her courses. Any student who fails to register in any session is deemed to have voluntarily withdrawn from the University.

“In essence, any student that cannot be accounted for in any session is regarded to have abandoned his/her studies. Hence, if for any reason a student cannot register to participate in academic activities in a given session, he/she is required to apply for a voluntary withdrawal for that session”.

To enable our students compete favourably with their counterparts from Universities anywhere in the world, Prof. Anike said their students are actively encouraged, through the award of university scholarships, to take their studies seriously to enable them graduate in flying colors and impact meaningfully on the society.

“However, such scholarships are awarded to students who make a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.50. Such students can also retain the scholarships and study freely until they graduate if they maintain up to CGPA 4.0 in their subsequent years of study.

“The University will continue to support students who pay attention to their mission here in ESUT and make real efforts to accomplish their objectives.

“In this University, students are encouraged to engage in positive extra-curricular activities. This are activities that positively impact on your behaviors because we are interested in producing a whole person. As you pass through the University, allow the University to pass through you”, he said.

 

