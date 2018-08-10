Estate developers keep sector bubbling with marketing jobs

However, it is possible that scammers can create a website where they display all sorts of designs that are not attainable for the “interested” buyers to see and make requests. Many a time too, people who want to see for themselves could be taken to another established estate that has no relationship with the owner only to convince you on what you saw on the site. This group, the moment your money enters their hands, they disappear into thin air. Then you have no one to blame. Chances are that home shoppers are eager to share their top housing pics with friends and family, so make it easy for home buyers to email and share various properties online by adding social sharing buttons. For you to start on a positive angle, there are salient questions you should ask and answer them yourself. The questions will serve as personal evaluation and the way you capture answers will cue you in the direction you want to go. What are other realtors in your area doing? What do their websites look like? How active are they on social media? Take note of what competitors are doing to avoid their mistakes and replicate their success. This can give you an idea the way you will create your own site. Nonetheless, you can leverage on their shortcomings to better your own approach. Put your contact info on every page of your website. Ideally, make an impressive ‘contact us page’ that grabs attention.

Get an awesome looking business card and hand them out like pizza flyers on a Friday night. In many ways, you’re not just selling a house, you are selling a whole town or area. Showcase the best that your area has to offer, with high quality, beautiful photos of local town landmarks and familiar sites. Consider producing an ebook like “X number of things new home owners should consider before buying” or “X most valuable features of a new home.” Offering free ebooks in exchange for an email address (and zip code, in the case of real estate) is a great way to capture leads. Successful real estate relies heavily on great photography. Today’s consumers like to do a lot of legwork themselves online when making major purchases, and that includes home buying as well. I myself have only rented, but even when renting a property, I’ll Google Map the address, use Street View to get a feel of the area, see which businesses are within walking distance, look at home photos, and, ideally take a virtual tour of the property. Make it easy for users to access all this information – make sure all your property pages have great photos, virtual tours, and easy access to Google Maps and Google Earth. List the hot spots nearby and their respective walking distances. To be very simple and down-to-earth, mention the bus stop that’s just a five minute walk, or the Starbucks at the end of the block. Bad photos will diminish interest in even the greatest of properties. It’s absolutely vital that you have gorgeous photos of your properties. Hire a professional photographer (preferably with experience photographing homes and architecture), or if you have sophisticated equipment and are confident in your abilities, have your own hand at it. Just remember this is one of those scenarios when it pays to bring in the professionals. There are a lot of great resources that provide in-depth detail about real estate photography.