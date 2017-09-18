Estate agent faces N270,000 fraud charge

A self-acclaimed estate agent, Okolin Nma, on Monday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding one Morry Anakwe, a prospective tenant, of N270,000.

Nma, 36, a resident of Okito Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, is standing trial on a two- count charge of obtaining under false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Olusegun Kokoye told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 22 at his residence.

Kokoye said that the accused obtained N270,000 from the complainant, on the pretext of providing her two-room accommodation in a building he was managing.

“Nma converted the money to his own personal use and started avoiding the complainant.

“The complainant said that the accused did not rent any apartment to her and when she demanded for her money, he refused to refund her the amount.

“When Anakwe realised that the accused was trying to cheat her, she reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for obtaining under false pretences, while section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, if found guilty.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of 200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Oct.19 for mention. (NAN)