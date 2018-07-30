– The Sun News
Home / National / ESQ Legal Awards to honour 40 under 40 lawyers
LEGAL AWARDS

ESQ Legal Awards to honour 40 under 40 lawyers

— 30th July 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

Forty young lawyers under the age of 40 are among those to be honoured at the 2018 ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards coming up in November 4, the organisers have said.

Awards convener and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legal Blitz Ltd, publisher of ESQ Legal Practice magazine, Lere Fashola, said this year’s edition – the sixth – will stand out following introduction of several innovations.

Fashola said the ‘40 Under 40′ category would celebrate lawyers making significant contributions to Nigerian businesses and economy by negotiating landmark commercial deals.

According to him, these awardees would be selected from all spheres of legal practice including public and private sector, practicing and in house counsel, who would shape the future of the profession.

This initiative, he added, would encourage them to develop the “value of diligence, eye for goals, commitment, and team spirit in developing themselves.”

Nominations for this category of the awards can be done through law firms, organisations and self-nominations.

According to Fashola, entry for the awards which opened in March, will close on August 15. He urged participants to visit www.esq-law.com/awards to put their firm in the spotlight for the 2018 awards.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Oyetola vows to continue Aregbesola’s legacies

He said, “The rising stars are young lawyers who exemplify distinction and quality service delivery and demonstrate superior leadership, reputation, influence, stature and profile as Nigerian Lawyers”.

Other categories will feature law firm partners, general counsel of companies, heads of legal teams at the various governmental departments and ministries of justice, senior lawyers from the Diaspora, international law firms.

“The general public can also nominate young lawyers from their various offices or that they have worked with for inclusion in this roll.

“The Nigerian Legal Awards is not based on sentiments, how much you pay, relationship with ESQ, size of the firm or volume of transactions that you do. It is based on specifics as contained in your submission,” Fashola said.

 

 

