ESET, the leader in Cyber security research has announced the launch of a new mobile security product specially designed for Airtel Nigeria subscribers.

According to ESET, the new value offering will provide smartphone users with world-class features for prevention and management of cyber risks associated to Android mobile devices.

The ESET Mobile Security product already exists globally on Google Play Store with over ten (10) million downloads and offers fast and precise detection of known and unknown mobile threats with complement of advanced features such as Anti-Theft, Security Audit, App Lock, SMS and Call Filter and Password Protection, amongst others.

Speaking on the launch of the ESET Mobile Security product, the Country Manager, ESET, Olufemi Ake, said, “This is a first of its kind in Nigeria. We understand the need of average smart mobile device users in Nigeria especially

these days where sensitive information is stolen to commit fraudulent activities for personal and commercial gains; hence, the introduction of the first telecom-focused security product optimized for Android and bringing both unmatched performance coupled with proactive protection.”

Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, noted that Airtel is committed to making lives better for telecoms consumers and will continuously explore exciting partnership opportunities that will ensure customers’ data/information are safe and secured.