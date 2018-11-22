Sir why did you defect to APC?

I was in PDP, and when I realized that PDP was trying to prepare a lesson note which was contrary indicative of what I understand to be the intention of democracy, I decided to take a walk. And then, I decided to do the assessment of other political parties and the attendant manifestoes they are using to canvas while they are looking for votes and that journey took me to APC.

Why is it that in Akwa Ibom state, it is a two horse race, the PDP and APC?

In Akwa Ibom state, there are two things, time has really changed since yesterday. The issue in Akwa Ibom state is the issue of democracy, it is beginning to generate the intention. Before today, there has been this outright general abetment of the tyranny of the minority by the majority. But what has happened in Akwa Ibom is a rebirth. The renaissance to bring back what was the intentions of the forebears of Akwa Ibom people, to have a society which we will be grounded on equity and social justice. In the process of going there, we went into leadership recruitment process. The leadership recruitment process is that in any government, political party or individual, there must be a nursery, where at any period of election, we begin to look for people we want to recruit. So in leadership recruitment process, when you have the wrong people in the right places, it weakens the process. What the APC did now is that they have successfully created a nursery, where individuals will be able to bring out their own credentials and apply within the context of what is available. That is why we are bringing out the best for governorship, senatorial and house of representatives.