Escobar’s brother fears for Colombia players 

Andres Escobar’s brother fears that another Colombian footballer could be murdered if he is blamed for their country getting knocked out of the World Cup in Russia.

Escobar was killed just 10 days after he scored an own goal as Colombia lost 2-1 to USA during the 1994 World Cup finals.

His brother, Sachi, was speaking 24 years after Andres was killed by a member of a drugs cartel. He did so in the aftermath of public criticism and death threats aimed at a current Colombia player, Carlos Sanchez. Sanchez was sent off just three minutes into his side’s defeat to Japan.

Sanchez served a one-match ban for a handball in the area which gifted a penalty and an early goal to Japan in the group stages, and Sachi remains concerned that a player could meet a similar end to Andres.