The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
31st August 2016 - Erosion, flood menace: Anambra community cries out to FG, Obiano, World Bank
31st August 2016 - Group storms S/East to improve level of discipline among youths
31st August 2016 - Alor community agog as monarch celebrates New Yam festival
31st August 2016 - Female engineers storm Wilson Group Nsukka factory
31st August 2016 - WEIRD WEDDING
31st August 2016 - We’re after killers of Yusuf, Olawale, says Abuja CP
31st August 2016 - How I got my fingers burnt in fish farming, by Kwankwaso
31st August 2016 - Day rains unleashed hell on Karu community
31st August 2016 - FCT: FCT minister strips FHA building approval powers
31st August 2016 - Benue State workers’ plight
Home / oriental news / Erosion, flood menace: Anambra community cries out to FG, Obiano, World Bank
Erosion

Erosion, flood menace: Anambra community cries out to FG, Obiano, World Bank

— 31st August 2016

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The members of Ihuaku kindred in Ebenato Okpala community, Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State have been sacked by flood and erosion, which destroyed their economic trees, farm lands, as well as killing their domestic animals.
Members of the community who are already relocating to other safe neighbourhoods raised the alarm with an appeal to Anambra State and Federal governments to come to their rescue before the ecological problem removes them from the map of the state.
Heavy rains this year, according to the residents, continued to aggravate the situation to the extent that all the roads leading to the community are now waterlogged, making it impossible for people to pass even on foot.
Lamenting on the deplorable condition of the community’s environment, Chairman of the Ihuaku kindred, Ebenato, Mr Chinedu Muonago, said the community had spent millions of naira on their own to check the menace to no avail.
He explained that the more the community made efforts to stop the surging erosion caused by flood, the more the situation became worse.
He regretted that whatever materials used to wage the flood were always swept away by the uncontrollable heavy flooding that gather from the adjoining communities, including Igbo-Ukwu, Isuofia and some other parts of Aguata Local Government Area.
Muonago told Oriental News that his community had in the past appealed to individuals and corporate organizations for help, but could not get any hence the decision to run to governments and international agencies to intervene in order to save their souls.
He said that children from the community could not go to school each time it rained, adding that “even adults are always incapacitated in terms of movement whenever there is a rainfall.
“Efforts have been made on several occasions to see if we can control it and members of the community have tasked themselves heavily, contributing huge amounts of money.
“But we can now see that the size of the problem is beyond our control. We have been battling this flood and erosion menace here for the past 10 years. If we can articulate our losses since then, it runs into millions of naira even though no life has been lost. And that is why we are crying before it degenerates to loss of lives which we fear will soon happen, if nothing is done urgently.”
Also the Secretary to the community’s town union, Chief Michael Obiekezie said the ecological problem could only be solved, if the floods from neighbourhoods could be properly channelled so that the erosion there would not continue to deepen.
He said that since the community members could not do it by themselves because of the level the menace had reached, an international agency like the World Bank in addition to Federal and State governments could please respond to their distress call to avert imminent loss of lives and property in the community.
He said that from the look of things, many houses in the community would soon be eroded by the flood and others swallowed by erosion.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader

— 31st August 2016

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God  took a criminal dimension yesterday, as the the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [AGF], Abubakar Malami (SAN), took over the prosecution of former General Suprintendent of the church, Professor Paul Emeka, for alleged forgery of his professorial certificate. The church…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: Ize-Iyamu promises Ijaws fair deal

    — 31st August 2016

    Ijaw communities in riverine areas of Edo State have lamented the abject neglect they have suffered under the outgoing state government and called for the creation of development centres in the state. The communities scattered in five major clans namely Olodiama, Egbema, Gbaraun, Furupagha and Okomu in Ovia Northeast, Ovia Southwest and Ikpoba-okha local governments…

  • KALU-ORJI1

    My conversation with those youths

    — 31st August 2016

    By Orji Uzor Kalu Since I left the office of the Abia State government, as governor some nine years ago, I have never had the amount of discourse and engagement with the Nigerian youths, especially youths from God’s Own State itself now than ever before. The conversations have ranged from the mundane, sarcasm, pry into…

  • ambode

    Lagos land use charge: Its legitimacy, implementation

    — 31st August 2016

    By  Maduka Nweke with agency report The slogan often credited to Lagos State that land is its own oil may have to change now that oil has been discovered in commercial quantity. Land has become much more in demand now than before, thanks to innovations in the environment. This is why land management on the side…

  • images

    Forex: Foreign suppliers cut fuel shipment to Nigeria over $985m debt

    — 31st August 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu An acute shortage of foreign currencies across the country may have forced some overseas supplier of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol to suspend further supply of the commodity to Nigeria, over a $985 million debt overhang, Daily Sun findings has revealed. Their decision to cut supplies to its Nigerian customers…

  • Pensions-ncsl

    Pension assets hit N5.8trn, says PenCom DG

    — 31st August 2016

    …As value of RSA now N3,882.58trn By  Isaac Anumihe Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, yesterday disclosed that  the value of pension assets as at July 2016, stood at N5.8 trillion while the portfolio value of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) is N3,882.58 billion. The DG who spoke through the Head, Investment…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN licenses 11 new IMTOs

    — 31st August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday licensed 11 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) to operate in the country. According to its acting Director of Corporate Communications,  Mr Isaac Okorafor, the new IMTOS  are Trans-Fast Remmitance LLC, WorldRemit Limited, UAE Exchange Centre LLC; Wari Limited and…

  • Ambode

    Safe, clean, prosperous Lagos non-negotiable –Ambode

    — 31st August 2016

    By Moshod Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday lamented gross abuse of urban planning and environment laws in some parts of the state, particularly in the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki axes. The governor spoke at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, while inaugurating a 15-man special committee to clean up Victoria…

  • funke akindele

    Jenifa star, Funke Akindele, marries again

    — 31st August 2016

    Star actress,  Funke Akindele walked down the aisle on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 with her beau, Abdulrasheed Bello in London, United Kingdom at a quiet wedding witnessed by immediate family members, the best man, maid of honour and friends with strong ties. The groom, Abdulrasheed, alao known as Skilz, is  a multi-talented musician, music producer and…

  • Ali-Modu-Sheriff-PDP

    PDP crisis: Sheriff insists on Makarfi, Jibrin’s sack

    — 31st August 2016

    …Gives terms for Abuja convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democraticv Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of  National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Chairman of the the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin. Besides, the faction rolled out new terms before a nationbal…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351