The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - I’m not bias in my appointments – Buhari
5th April 2018 - $1b arms procurement: FG risks NASS’ wrath if…. – Rep
5th April 2018 - Eritrea first African country to say no to foreign aid. Here’s why
5th April 2018 - Only proper accountability will secure youth future – Buhari
5th April 2018 - Sokoto Police mop up 948 firearms from suspects
5th April 2018 - N60m FUTO property destroyed by host community, says VC
5th April 2018 - Tragedy: Man hacks son to death
5th April 2018 - Arms mop up: Kano police recover munitions from criminals, volunteers
5th April 2018 - 114 Police officers decorated with new ranks in Edo
5th April 2018 - Why Nigerians’ll reject APC in 2019 – PDP dep. national chair
Home / Features / Eritrea first African country to say no to foreign aid. Here’s why
ERITREA

Eritrea first African country to say no to foreign aid. Here’s why

— 5th April 2018

Eritrea is a tiny country in the horn of Africa, not more than a 45,400 square mile sliver of land between big Sudan, Ethiopia and facing bigger Saudi Arabia across the Red Sea.

But what this small country of barely 5 million has done in relation to its bigger continental neighbours, both near and far, is astounding in the history of modern post-colonial Africa: it has refused foreign aid. The first African country to do so.

For a continent that is entirely in the developing economic bracket, which relies in large part on foreign aid from the developed world to shore up its capital budgets, and even more from private donors, it comes as a surprise that little Eritrea is bucking a practice, often necessary but largely wasted by recipients in a lot of cases, that other low HDI (Human Development Index) countries, in and out of Africa, have embraced.

The last time on record it received aid in the form of Official Development Assistance (an aid facility of donor OECD countries) was in 2013, where it took in little more than $83 million. Afterwards, the official policy of the 25-year-old country has been more or less: No Thanks – seeking instead to become self-reliant and rejecting not just development assistance but the crippling dependency it generates in receptor countries.

Eritrea is still tucked away in a troubled corner of Africa, between ethnic and regional hotspots, but one thing’s for certain: in a continent awash with aid and loan dollars eager countries lap up without much thought for consequence, this country has decided to slug it out the old-fashioned way – rising or falling on its own weight – a lesson the rest of Africa – notoriously a continental sinkhole when it comes to aid spend and actual development – can learn from a responsible and determined state.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APPOINTMENTS Pastors

I’m not bias in my appointments – Buhari

— 5th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from accusations of religious bias by his administration, insisting that he works with individuals based on merit. He stated this when he received a delegation of Northern Christian Clergy at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja. The religious leaders visited under the aegis of National Leadership of…

  • $1b arms procurement: FG risks NASS’ wrath if…. – Rep

    — 5th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chairman, House Committee on Army, Rimande Shawulu, has warned of the grave consequences that await the non-confirmation  by the National Assembly of President Muhammadu Buhari’s $1 billion for the procurement of arms. The Executive arm of government had said the money was meant to procure arms to help address insurgency and…

  • Buhari Nigeria YOUTH

    Only proper accountability will secure youth future – Buhari

    — 5th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that the insistence of his administration on probity, transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors is to secure the future of the country for all Nigerians, especially its youth. The President said this when he received a Letter of Credence from the Head of Delegation…

  • SUSPECTS Sokoto

    Sokoto Police mop up 948 firearms from suspects

    — 5th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Police in Sokoto State has mopped up no fewer than 948 illegal arms from criminals and individual across the state. The breakthrough, according to Police Commissioner, Mr. Murtala Mani, was in response to the Inspector-General of Police’s directive to clear illegal firearms and ammunition in the hand of unauthorized individuals across…

  • DESTROYED Eze

    N60m FUTO property destroyed by host community, says VC

    — 5th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze, has estimated the cost of the school fence recently pulled down by its host community of Umuanunu, Obinze at N60 million. Briefing newsmen, on Tuesday, on programmes of events to mark the 30th convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share