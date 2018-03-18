The Sun News
Home / Sports / Eriksen leads Spurs into FA Cup semis

Eriksen leads Spurs into FA Cup semis

— 18th March 2018

Christian Eriksen took charge in the absence of Harry Kane as he scored twice in a straightforward 3-0 win at Swansea City, booking Tottenham’s place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kane suffered ankle ligament damage against Bournemouth and is expected to keep him out until April, but on the evidence of Spurs’ display at the Liberty Stadium yesterday, they should be able to cope without him for the time being.

Mauricio Pochettino said in his pre-match news conference that lifting the trophy would not help breed a “winning culture” at Spurs, but their challenge was boosted inside 11 minutes when the excellent Eriksen found the net in stunning fashion from just outside the area.

Although the visitors were frustrated by having a Son Heung-min goal disallowed for offside shortly before Eriksen struck the crossbar, a second goal arrived in first-half stoppage time when Erik Lamela scored in style.

Swansea responded positively at the start of the second half, but they could not find a way past their former goalkeeper Michel Vorm and Spurs took advantage just after the hour when Eriksen doubled his tally.

Any chance of a Swansea comeback was long gone as the match entered its final stages, allowing Spurs to ease to successive FA Cup semi-final appearances for the first time since 1981-82.

About author

Uche Atuma

Latest

Obiano, Deputy Begin Second Term

— 18th March 2018

…Osinbajo, 5 govs, senators, ministers, others grace occasion Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha, Chief Willie Obiano and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke were yesterday sworn-in to begin their second term in office as governor and deputy governor of Anambra State amid pomp and fanfare. The swearing-in, which was officiated by the Chief…

  • How Senator Wakil died

    — 18th March 2018

    … Buried amid tears Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, Ekweremadu mourn Fred Itua, Abuja Senator Ali Wakil representing Bauchi South in the upper legislative chamber is dead. He died after slumping at his Gwarimpa residence in Abuja. Senator Wakil was also buried yesterday at the Gudu District Cemetary in Abuja after Islamic rites were performed at the…

  • Buhari, governors attend Osinbajo daughter’s ‘private’ wedding in Abuja

    — 18th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by his wife, Aisha, were among top government functionaries, which included governors, National Assembly members and captains of industry that attended the wedding of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Damilola. The wedding service of Damilola and her husband, Oluseun, was held earlier in the day at the National Christian…

  • Troubled zones to Buhari: You disappointed us

    — 18th March 2018

    MURPHY GANAGANA, GYANG BERE (Jos), ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi It was hope rekindled as residents of Plateau and Benue states in Nigeria’s troubled Middle Belt region heaved a sigh of relief with the recent President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the two states, as well as the others facing various security challenges. Over the years, their communities,…

  • We’re not convinced with his words –Dapchi parents

    — 18th March 2018

    TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri  Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Dapchi in Yobe State, some of the parents of the girls abducted by Boko Haram have expressed doubt over the president’s promise to find their daughters. For some of the parents, there were not much on ground that showed the president’s promise would be…

