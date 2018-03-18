Eriksen leads Spurs into FA Cup semis

Christian Eriksen took charge in the absence of Harry Kane as he scored twice in a straightforward 3-0 win at Swansea City, booking Tottenham’s place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kane suffered ankle ligament damage against Bournemouth and is expected to keep him out until April, but on the evidence of Spurs’ display at the Liberty Stadium yesterday, they should be able to cope without him for the time being.

Mauricio Pochettino said in his pre-match news conference that lifting the trophy would not help breed a “winning culture” at Spurs, but their challenge was boosted inside 11 minutes when the excellent Eriksen found the net in stunning fashion from just outside the area.

Although the visitors were frustrated by having a Son Heung-min goal disallowed for offside shortly before Eriksen struck the crossbar, a second goal arrived in first-half stoppage time when Erik Lamela scored in style.

Swansea responded positively at the start of the second half, but they could not find a way past their former goalkeeper Michel Vorm and Spurs took advantage just after the hour when Eriksen doubled his tally.

Any chance of a Swansea comeback was long gone as the match entered its final stages, allowing Spurs to ease to successive FA Cup semi-final appearances for the first time since 1981-82.