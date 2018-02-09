Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators

The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G

Ericsson finalised its 5G-readiness for operators by enhancing its 5G Platform with new solutions for the radio and core network.

The company launched 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, based on the recently approved first 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standard. It also introduced a new category of radio products called Street Macro – a new site type that addresses the need of operators to grow in cities with limited available radio locations.

To capture growth opportunities presented by new 5G use cases, Ericsson said it is also expanding its 5G Core System offering with new capabilities to support 5G NR and also enhances its Distributed Cloud solution.

Ericsson introduced its 5G Platform in February 2017 with additions made in September of the same year. It comprises the 5G core, radio, and transport portfolios along with OSS/BSS, network services and security.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, said: “Operators who want to be early with 5G now have the essential pieces for launching 5G networks already this year. With our expanded platform, they will get more efficient networks as well as opportunities to create new revenues from emerging consumer and industrial use cases.”

Also speaking on the development, Giovanni Ferigo, CTO, TIM, said: “Ericsson is an important enabler of our 5G in-field innovation activities that span several cities in Italy. Together, last December – marking an Italian record – we activated a 5G NR cell in the mmW frequencies in the city of Torino, reaching speeds above 20Gbps. We are looking forward to testing Ericsson’s new solutions that will contribute to address the wide variety of use cases we are working on.”