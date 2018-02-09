The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - Should Arsenal fans clap or cry?
9th February 2018 - FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business
9th February 2018 - Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity
9th February 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup kits: Eagles beat Croatia, Argentina
9th February 2018 - Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators
9th February 2018 - Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019
9th February 2018 - Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ clash
9th February 2018 - FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme
9th February 2018 - No plot to remove Bauchi APC chair –Party
9th February 2018 - New Executive Order: ‘Why Buhari should be commended’
Home / Business / Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

— 9th February 2018

As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators

The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G

Ericsson finalised its 5G-readiness for operators by enhancing its 5G Platform with new solutions for the radio and core network.

The company launched 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, based on the recently approved first 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standard. It also introduced a new category of radio products called Street Macro – a new site type that addresses the need of operators to grow in cities with limited available radio locations.

To capture growth opportunities presented by new 5G use cases, Ericsson said it is also expanding its 5G Core System offering with new capabilities to support 5G NR and also enhances its Distributed Cloud solution. 

Ericsson introduced its 5G Platform in February 2017 with additions made in September of the same year. It comprises the 5G core, radio, and transport portfolios along with OSS/BSS, network services and security.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, said: “Operators who want to be early with 5G now have the essential pieces for launching 5G networks already this year. With our expanded platform, they will get more efficient networks as well as opportunities to create new revenues from emerging consumer and industrial use cases.”

Also speaking on the development, Giovanni Ferigo, CTO, TIM, said: “Ericsson is an important enabler of our 5G in-field innovation activities that span several cities in Italy. Together, last December – marking an Italian record – we activated a 5G NR cell in the mmW frequencies in the city of Torino, reaching speeds above 20Gbps. We are looking forward to testing Ericsson’s new solutions that will contribute to address the wide variety of use cases we are working on.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business

— 9th February 2018

Omodele Adigun; Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government Thursday restated its commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s  rising profile in Ease of Doing Business index just as it has signed Executive Orders to give preference to Nigerian professionals in job placement and award of contracts. According to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday in Agbara, Ogun State,…

  • Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

    — 9th February 2018

    …As NNPC injects 100m litres of fuel Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Adewale Sanyolu House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Bank of Industry(BoI) over the sale of equity worth N40billion in Dangote properties and WAMPCO Plc. The House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the assignment. The ad-hoc committee would  also be…

  • Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

    — 9th February 2018

    As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G Ericsson finalised its…

  • Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019

    — 9th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Last Monday’s town hall meeting, which saw stakeholders from the military, government and other security agencies converge on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to take a look at the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is a clear indication that, as the country prepares for another round of elections next year, the issue is…

  • FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 9th February 2018

    Charles Otu In September 2012, a freelance commentator, Marcus Hobley, in an article in The Guardian of London, while trying to sift through the sometimes troubled relationship between public opinion and its various effects on how policy is made or viewed, noted that views on the use and role of public opinion in forming policy…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share