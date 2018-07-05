The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Eric Dier should not start if Dele Alli is ruled out of Sweden vs England
5th July 2018 - Plateau killings: NASFAT sues for peace
5th July 2018 - 2019: Group plans 1m-man march for Buhari in S’ West
5th July 2018 - Oil rises even as Trump demands OPEC cut prices
5th July 2018 - Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community
5th July 2018 - WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate
5th July 2018 - Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja
5th July 2018 - Buhari decorates chief security aide with new CP rank
5th July 2018 - Falz reacts to the death of NYSC corp member
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Ambode donates N500m to Lagos CDAs
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Eric Dier should not start if Dele Alli is ruled out of Sweden vs England

Eric Dier should not start if Dele Alli is ruled out of Sweden vs England

— 5th July 2018

Sky Sports

Jamie Redknapp has urged Gareth Southgate to stick to his attacking instincts if Dele Alli misses Saturday’s game with Sweden.

The Spurs midfielder was brought on for his club team-mate in the last-16 tie with Colombia on Tuesday night, with nine minutes of normal time remaining and England leading 1-0.

Dier went on to net the winning spot-kick in the penalty shootout which sent England through to the quarter-finals after the tie finished 1-1 after extra-time.

He was preferred to Ruben Loftus-Cheek off the bench but the change to the Three Lions’ approach left Redknapp feeling England had helped Colombia wrestle back the initiative before their injury-time equaliser.

He told Sky Sports: “Gareth Southgate has been really good in this World Cup, the only backwards step was maybe bringing on Eric Dier. Once he came on, I felt we lost the initiative a little bit. We sat back. Jordan Henderson had been looking so good in that defensive midfield role but started to push on. We started to make a couple of defensive errors and getting a bit edgy.

“A substitution like that can say to the players that we’re going to hang onto what we’ve got, and I think that can create a little bit of negativity. In this day and age, it doesn’t seem to work that well.

“But I understand why Gareth did it, it’s the first thought at the time that you’ve got to defend and hang onto what you’ve got, but I thought besides that England were very composed.”

Ahead of a quarter-final against a Sweden side known for their defensive quality, Southgate, who earned 57 caps for England and was part of the squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 96, said he would choose against replacing Alli with Dier again should the former be ruled out with injury on Saturday.

He said: “We are playing against a Sweden side that will sit back, so do you want to bring in an Eric Dier? I think you’d be better off putting an attacking midfield player. I thought Ruben Loftus-Cheek caused Tunisia a lot of problems when he came on with his power, and I think he’d give the Swedes a lot of problems.

“The other ones you look at, [if} Ashley Young [is] not fit you’ve got Fabien Delph or Danny Rose. With Vardy, it’s a shame because he’s a great impact sub. You’d want him to come off the bench, although you’ve got Rashford as well.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau killings: NASFAT sues for peace

— 5th July 2018

NAN An Islamic group, Nasrul Lahil-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has condemned the violence and killings in some parts of the country, especially the June 24 killings in Plateau, and called for peace and harmonious co-existence everywhere in the country. The President of the society, Mr Yomi Bolarinwa, made the group’s position known in a statement on…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Group plans 1m-man march for Buhari in S’ West

    — 5th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A socio political group, South West Frontiers (SWF), has concluded arrangements to mobilise over one million people across the six states of the South West geo-political zone for a rally in support of continuity of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in office beyond 2019. The coordinators of the group,…

  • HERDSMEN

    Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community

    — 5th July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola Five people were reported to have been killed in an attack by armed Fulani herdsmen, on Wednesday night, in Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The attackers were reported to have invaded the town at around 2:00a.m. Wednesday night, killing and burning down houses. The Adamawa State Police Command…

  • WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate

    — 5th July 2018

    West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…

  • Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja

    — 5th July 2018

    A Female Corp member, Linda Angela Igwetu was allegedly shot dead by a Police officer identified as Benjamin Peters in Abuja. According to reports, Linda would have passed out today but her life was cut short by a trigger-happy police officer. Apparently, Linda was out with her friends last night to celebrate her passing out…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share