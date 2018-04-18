ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth –NMA

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, told Nigeria the truth when he said the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will not take the country far.

The NMA also said handling of the advice, which fizzled after it trended few days on the social media, was indicative that the nation is not yet ready to chart a course on “what and how we can get better.”

NMA President, Prof. Mike Ogirima, who stated this at a press conference, in Abuja, yesterday, to announce its 58 Annual Delegates Meeting and Scientific Conference, coming up in Abuja later this month, said Nigeria needs the strongest political will; at all levels of governance, to be able to address challenges in the health sector.

He harped on the nexus between governance, politics and healthcare delivery: “In the past few weeks, there had been some wake-up calls from international VIPs including Mr. Bill Gates and our own Aliko Dangote; for increased investments in human capital development with health and education most important.

“The DG of the World Health Organisation reiterated this call during his visit to the country, last week. There is no conversation on what and how we can get better. As we speak, the 2018 Appropriation Bill, which provisions will determine the progress of the country this year is yet to be passed,” said Ogirima.