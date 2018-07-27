Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. After her appointment, she was posted to the office of the vice president where she currently oversees interventionist programmes like the N-POWER, GEEP, School feeding and Cash Transfer System.

She explains how the four initiatives under her office are benefitting Nigerians.

Can you clarify what N-POWER is?

N-POWER is a youth employment programme for youths between the ages of 18 and 35. They apply on an online platform and we deploy them to work in various sectors around the country in the spaces that the state selects.

Now we expect that they would work, because it is not a free programme, we pay them N30,000 every month, we don’t expect that they would not go to work and so we are setting up monetary structure and ensure that they get paid for the days that they actually serve, majority of them are doing very well.

The idea really is to get them conversant with their interest because they say its agriculture, its teaching, its health, once they get their hands dirty for instance in agriculture at least for a period of two years because it’s a two-year programme, they will know precisely where they can build their businesses.

How do you make your selection?

We had applications from every single local government and from every state and initially, we didn’t have many applications. In the graduate category, we only had 350,000 applications and we selected 200,000, and gave all the states, and we had to base it on the numbers of applications per state.

So, what we have done is to address the issue of gender, to ensure we have enough from each state, we used population, we used unemployment indices to beef up the numbers so that we are able to have a sizable number for each state, some are working in the teaching sector, we selected people that live in those local governments to work in those areas. The perception initially was that it has to be indigenes of that state, we encouraged the state to set up their own employment programmes but for the federal government you have to live within that location because what we pay is 30,000 a month for a period of two years, now 30,000 will not be able to pay for your accommodation and transportation if you don’t live nearby where you are asked to serve.

Please tell us what exactly your office has been doing concerning the school feeding programme and is it true some states could not benefit?

The school feeding programme is essentially aimed at boosting enrollment, rate of the out-of-school children in Nigeria is appalling, what we have is 10.6 million to 11 million of school and we are trying to boast their nutrition, there is a lot of poverty out there and it is important for these children to have at least one balanced diet.

So, we looked at government schools where primary school is free and children can just walk in and start school, we are also looking, as part of the value chain, empowering the women in the community that can cook, we are also ensuring that we create a regular and sustainable income for the farmers who grow the food item these women use to cook. So far, we are actually feeding 7,696,313 pupils around this country, we have 77,431 cooks on our payroll, we send them N70 per meal and each one of them has a minimum of 70 children and not more than 150 children to feed.