The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr
15th February 2018 - CBN pensioners to begin hunger strike April 3
15th February 2018 - Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields
15th February 2018 - FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita
15th February 2018 - Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style
15th February 2018 - Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo
15th February 2018 - Taste of the humble pie
15th February 2018 - Tinubu’s tough job
15th February 2018 - Nigeria: Wired to malfunction
15th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
Home / Business / Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr

Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr

— 15th February 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, rebounded after seven consecutive sessions of losses with the All Share Index (ASI) appreciating by 1.11 per cent to close at 42,171.80 points following bargain hunting.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns improved to -4.90 per cent and 10.27 per cent respectively while the market capitalization recovered N166 billion from N14.967 trillion to close at N15.133 trillion.

The Banking (+2.74 per cent) index led the pack, following renewed interests in tier 1 and tier 2 stocks, the Insurance (+1.29 per cent), Consumer Goods (+0.96 per cent), and Industrial Goods (+0.19 per cent) indices followed suit, as investors were bullish on WAPIC (+4.92 per cent), DANGFLOUR (+4.97 per cent), and BERGER (+4.76 per cent) stocks respectively. However, the Oil & Gas (-0.29 per cent) index closed negative, as the shares of Forte Oil (-1.75 per cent) were sold.

Market breadth was positive as 25 stocks advanced while 19 others declined. Skye Bank led the day’s gainers with 10.00 per cent to close at N1.10 per share, FCMB followed with 9.80 per cent to close at N2.80, Diamond Bank added by 7.78 per cent to close at N2.91, UBA garnered 6.28 per cent to close at N11.85 while Zenith Bank increased by 5 per cent to close at N31.50 per share.

On the flipside, First Aluminium topped the losers’ chart with 9.09 per cent to close at 0.40 kobo per share. LASACO followed with 5.88 per cent to close at 0.32 kobo, ABC Transport and Caverton both lost 5 per cent each to close at 0.38 kobo and N2.85 while Unity Bank decreased by 4.74 per cent to close at N1.81 per share.

Skye Bank was the most active stock with a turnover of 113.195 million shares worth N121.953 million. FCMB followed with a turnover of 54.110 million shares valued at N146.097 million while UBA ranked third with a turnover of 41.925 million shares worth N487.572 million.

At the close of trading, total turnover of stocks traded stood at 520.743 million shares valued at N4.72 billion in 5,694 deals compared with 470.52 million shares valued at N3.68 billion in 6,309 deals in the previous trading session.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr

— 15th February 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, rebounded after seven consecutive sessions of losses with the All Share Index (ASI) appreciating by 1.11 per cent to close at 42,171.80 points following bargain hunting. Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns improved to -4.90 per cent and 10.27 per cent…

  • CBN pensioners to begin hunger strike April 3

    — 15th February 2018

     Chinwendu Obienyi The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Pensioners has threatened to embark, on hunger strike if their Pension and medical allowances are not reviewed before April 3, 2018. In a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, which was signed by the Chairman, CBN Pensioners, Bayo Ademola, the group said…

  • Nigeria raises N176bn in treasury bills on lower yields

    — 15th February 2018

    On the back of relative improvement in system liquidity amid inflow from the N47.12 billion coupon payment on the February-2020 bond, Nigeria at an auction, yesterday raised N176 billion worth of treasury bills. The Central Bank of Nigeria offered N6 billion of three-month paper, N30 billion of six-month bills and N140 billion of one-year notes…

  • FG committed to minimum wage review –Oyo-Ita

    — 15th February 2018

    …Says only 140 out of 290 deputy directors passed promotion exams  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has assured Nigerian civil servants that it is working assiduously to review the current minimum wage of N18,000 in the face of present realities.  The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who is one of…

  • Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style

    — 15th February 2018

    Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita, a product of Chi Limited, is fast gaining acceptance with consumers across the country, who now consider the drink as part of their daily delight especially for special occasions. With a unique taste and distinct refreshment, Naija style, it has become a popular drink of choice because of its fruity…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share