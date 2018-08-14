– The Sun News
HEALTH

Equip our laboratory to tackle health tourism, experts task FG

— 14th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The acting National President of Society of Testing Laboratories Analysts of Nigeria (SoTLAN), Dr.  Femi Oyediran, has called on the Federal government to equip laboratories across the country to avoid health tourism.

He gave the advice at the opening of the 2018 national conference of organisation entitled: Strengthening Laboratories To Save Life, held in Ibadan on Monday.

According to him, “To avoid health tourism, the Federal Government must ensure our laboratories are well equipped. This is the only way we can be a healthy nation because it is easier to tackle our health deficiency if we know our health status.



“Therefore, it is very important also to care for what we are consuming, so as to improve our life span. As analysts, we have global guidelines which we need to follow, that means if we follow it, it will make it possible for us to read anything that was diagnosed in any part of the world.

“For us to compete favorably with our counterparts in other part of the world,  we need to do things the way it should be done.  Personnel must be properly trained to certification and our laboratories must be adequately equipped.”

