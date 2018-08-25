EPL TITLE RACE : Rudiger prays for City slip— 25th August 2018
Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger has warned teammates there’s still much to improve.
In their first two games under new manager Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea boast a 100 per cent record.
However, Rudiger told BILD: “Nevertheless, there is still much to improve in all areas.
“At least we want to qualify for the Champions League again this year. I am also very optimistic that we will reach the top four.
Everything else will flow from there.
“We do not have to hide from any team.
“Should (Manchester) City, in contrast to last season, have a weak phase, we want to be on the spot. Liverpool has strengthened well, but we have also.”
STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money— 25th August 2018
Chelsea have successfully priced Eden Hazard out of a move to Real Madrid. Real president Florentino Perez was eager to bring Eden Hazard to Madrid this summer – even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s defection to Juventus. However, French pundit Fred Hermel revealed to RMC that Chelsea’s refusal to budge on their asking price turned off Florentino….
-
2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni— 25th August 2018
Jeremiah Useni is a retired Army General, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BERE GYANG in Jos, General Useni who wants to be Plateau state governor in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on…
-
Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah— 25th August 2018
National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo has debunked Governor Ortom’s allegation saying MACBAN is a respectable organization which does not have any problem with anybody in Nigeria. Speaking with Saturday Sun in a telephone interview, Gololo who noted that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organization said…
-
Herdsmen plotting to kill me, Gov Ortom raises alarm— 25th August 2018
Ortom disclosed this on Friday at an interactive session for peace building between the church, traditional rulers and other stakeholders. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him along Makurdi-Lafia highway. READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau…
-
Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB— 25th August 2018
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of Igboland. • I won’t join issues with proscribed group – Imo gov. Willy Eya, Alloy Attah, and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of…
-
Entertainment
Early marriages dangerous – Josephine Abraham, singer/actress— 25th August 2018
Ladies who live outrageous lifestyle should be educated through this movie and have a rethink about early marriage because it is dangerous. Nkechi Chima, Abuja Inspirational gospel singer and actress, Josephine Abraham also known as Anumbor, is a household name in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. With over 20 years experience in the industry, the boss…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
APDA plans to adopt convicted Rev King as presidential candidate— 25th August 2018
Rev King has been convicted for murder and awaiting execution at Sokoto Prison. However, two weeks ago, his campaign posters flooded the streets of Lagos. • It’s a joke taken too far – Ubani Vincent Kalu The Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said that the party may adopt the convicted General Overseer of Christian…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective— 25th August 2018
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book. Mike Awoyinfa Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own…
-
There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children— 25th August 2018
You need to ask yourself if it is right for a man to abandon his children because he is no longer with their mom. Kate Halim Men who abandon their children because they are separated from their mothers deserve a special place in hell. I think such men are just deadbeat fathers who hide under…
-
Game over— 25th August 2018
Some people would rather stay in a situation hoping it will change than start over with someone else. Kate Halim Many people fear to let go of the ones they love even if the relationship is heading nowhere. For these people, after searching and finally finding someone who make them feel special, they are likely…
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
