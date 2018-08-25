Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger has warned teammates there’s still much to improve.

In their first two games under new manager Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea boast a 100 per cent record.

However, Rudiger told BILD: “Nevertheless, there is still much to improve in all areas.

READ ALSO Fayose commences allocation of new market shops to Ekiti traders

“At least we want to qualify for the Champions League again this year. I am also very optimistic that we will reach the top four.

Everything else will flow from there.

“We do not have to hide from any team.

“Should (Manchester) City, in contrast to last season, have a weak phase, we want to be on the spot. Liverpool has strengthened well, but we have also.”