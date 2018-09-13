A Premier League footballer is going on trial for the rape of a 15-year-old girl at a campsite in France.

The unnamed player, who was aged 17 at the time, stood in front of a court for the first time in July along with his cousin, who is two years older, for the alleged assault.

Details of the case were released by French judicial services a few days ago.

On July 7 2012, the then 15-year-old girl was reportedly found crying in shock by friends in a campsite located in the Aigues-Mortes commune in the department of Gard, in southern France.

The girl, now aged 21, claims that two older foreigners had sexually assaulted her after taking advantage of her drunken state.

She also claimed that the two cousins knew that she was underage.

The young footballer, who is now 23, had initially told authorities he did not have sex with the girl, according to reports.

However, he then reportedly changed his stories to say he had had consensual sex with the girl.

The unnamed victim’s account of the events has reportedly remained unchanged and the trial is set to take place in the French city of Nimes.

Remy Nougier, the lawyer of the football player, told AFP that he has appealed against the charges as his client vigorously denies the girl’s claims.

The player’s cousin, now aged 25, also claims that the intercourse was consensual and says that they did not know the girl’s age at the time of the incident, according to reports.

French media report that the footballer is not French but did not provide further information on his identity.