EPL: Mourihno, Guardiola battle ready for Manchester derby

BY JOE APU

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City troop have won all three matches in the Premier League and will stake that record against home side, Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

Guardiola had so far fielded a five-man midfield which featured Fernandinho as the holding player with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne as the central operators. Given the strength of this trio, Guardiola must decide if Gündogan should be risked against United, who trailed City only on goal difference.

Manchester United will not face Sergio Aguero in this derby after the City striker was suspended for three matches for violent conduct, following an incident involving West Ham United’s Winston Reid.

Joe Hart, Wilfried Bony, Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala were among a raft of players allowed to leave on loan by new manager, Pep Guardiola this summer, so it’ll be something of a new-look City side that would be up against Manchester United.

For United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly sustained a thigh strain while playing for Armenia on Wednesday night and he had returned to the club, tweeting on Saturday: “My dear fans, I appreciate much that you worry about me, thank you! I’m now back in Manchester for treatment and hope to be fit very soon!”

He might not be available but United have so many options, Marcus Rashford in waiting. For the time being Mourinho’s front two are set in stone, Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the main striker with Wayne Rooney just behind him. Anthony Martial had been quite successful on of the left, and rather more surprisingly Juan Mata had been getting a run of games instead of Mkhitaryan on the right but Mata’s cleverness had proved useful in the past.

In the absence of Aguero, Guardiola could promote Nolito to centre-forward and bring in Jesús Navas on the left, though he is more likely to keep the overall shape and give Kelechi Iheanacho a chance to shine up front. The young Nigerian did not let anyone down when called upon last season and Guardiola appeared to have seen enough first hand to appreciate his potential.