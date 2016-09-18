EPL: Iheanacho shines again

•As City maintains perfect start

• Gunners show attacking class

stories By George Aluo

Super Eagles teenage forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was again in superb form for his club, Manchester City yesterday as he helped the Pep Guardiola tutored side to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in the English premiership.

Iheanacho who mid week scored in the club’s UEFA Champions League win over German side Borrusia was again on target yesterday, scoring City’s second goal of the day. He initiated and finished up a superb move involving Nolito, De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The victory saw Manchester City continue their perfect start to the season.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for City with a free kick after 15 minutes. The Belgium internation cheekily rolling the ball under the wall and in at the near post.

Sterling then sealed the points with City’s third in fine style, the England international tapping into an empty net after great work from De Bruyne and Iheanacho before Ilkay Gundogan added a fourth.

Arsenal on their part completely outclassed their hosts Hull City winning by a 4-1 margin in a game in which Arsene Wenger opted to start Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi who gave a good account of himself.

Defending champions, Leicester City playing at home secured a 3-0 victory over Burnley with Algerian international, Islam Slimani scoring a brace. Slimani made his EPL debut for the club in the game.