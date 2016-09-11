EPL: Iheanacho breaks derby record

.Destroys Red Devils

By IKENNA OKAFOR

Super Eagles and Manchester City’s striker, Kelechi Promise Iheanacho entered into the record books yesterday as he became City’s youngest scorer in the Premier League era of the Manchester derby.

Born in the town of Obogwe in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo state, 19-year-old Iheanacho opened his goal account for the season as City beat neighbors Manchester United 2-1 yesterday.

Another Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo also dazzled for Watford who recorded an emphatic 4-2 away win against West Ham. Ighalo scored the first goal for Watford to end his EPL goal drought.

Pep Guardiola got the better of old rival Jose Mourinho as Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho set each other up for goals in the first 36 minutes, during which Guardiola’s City team gave a footballing clinic in passing and movement at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic replied for United in the 42nd minute, volleying home after City debutant Claudio Bravo dropped a cross, to set up a thrilling second half of furious, end-to-end action during which De Bruyne struck the post.

City ended United’s winning start to the season under Mourinho with their fourth straight victory.

Kelechi Iheanacho who started in place of the suspended Sergio Aguero, told Sky Sports: “It means it all to me. “It is a dream come true to play in the Manchester derby, and to get a winning goal. I am very, very happy for everyone. “It is a great day for me and for the team, for everyone.”

“It was about being in the right place at the right time,” Iheanacho added. “I didn’t anticipate the shot, actually, I didn’t think it was going to hit the post.”

At the end, Iheanacho and other City players formed a huddle, celebrated with gusto and then went to acknowledge their supporters. It was a significant battle and it’s obvious that the Manchester war will be long and hard this season.