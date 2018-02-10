The Sun News
EPL heats up with North London derby

— 10th February 2018

Action returns to the Premier League this weekend, with many marquee football games on show from today through Monday. The showpiece is the North London Derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal today.

All the matches will be live in HD on Supersport, exclusive to DStv.

Speaking on the Premier League fixtures and the North London Derby, Mr. Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing and Sales for MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “Millions of people around the world tune in to watch the Premier League and its showpiece games including the North London Derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, a game that has always showcased some of the best footballers in the world. MultiChoice is thrilled to bring all of the excitement of the clash live and in HD to our viewers across Nigeria and we ask our viewers to tune in to find out who wins this time.”

Also today, Manchester United will be guests of Newcastle United on Saturday, while Southampton host Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester City will look to maintain their lead when they host Leicester City, while Chelsea will be hoping to recover from the horror of their last two Premier League fixtures when they face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Speaking further, Mr. Mabutho said: “We remain committed to providing the best sporting content to our customers. Football fans in Nigeria can look forward to mouthwatering football fixtures as SuperSport will be broadcasting the Premier League, La Liga, the FA Cup and the Champions League knockout round all Live and in HD.”

