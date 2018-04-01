Epl: Conte ready to unleash Morata on Kane-less Spurs

Antonio Conte has stated that Alvaro Morata is ‘100 percent’ fit and ready to work hard for the remainder of the campaign, ahead of the Blues’ crucial Premier League showdown with Kane-less Tottenham.

Chelsea are preparing to reignite their rivalry with Tottenham Hotspur today and Antonio Conte will be hoping that his side can reduce the gap between the two sides to two points as they both compete for a Champions League spot.

The Blues have had a disappointing season by their standards; despite coming out looking to defend their league title, a number of things have gone against the Pensioners and it appears there will be a lot of change in the summer.

The former Real Madrid striker Morata, who joined Chelsea last summer, had started life in a blue shirt well, but an injury disrupted his rhythm and he has since struggled to rediscover his form.

The poor performances he has put in have seen him lose his place in the Spanish national team setup and he is determined to win his place back for the upcoming World Cup.

“This period for Alvaro was very important,” Conte told Sky Sports. “In the last week, he has worked very well. I think he needed to work hard because he was out for one month for his back problem. Now he’s really fit, 100 percent. He’s ready for an important final of the season for Chelsea and then for the chance to play in the World Cup.”

His place in the Spain team was not Morata’s only concern, with Conte deciding to bring in Olivier Giroud during the winter transfer window, whilst also deciding to utilise Eden Hazard in a ‘false nine’ position.

The Spaniard managed to break his goalscoring duck in the Blues’ last fixture, scoring the opener against Leicester City in their FA Cup quarter-final win and he will be hoping to be the difference against Spurs today.