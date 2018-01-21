EPL: Chelsea, Arsenal go goalwire

Arsenal dismantled Crystal Palace 4-1 while Chelsea saw off Brighton 4-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) yesterday.

The Gunners were without forward Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to join Manchester United, but were 4-0 up after 22 minutes.

Eden Hazard was the star man for Chelsea, scoring twice as the Blues won their first league game of 2018.

The Blues ended a tricky period with a 4-0 win at Brighton and their manager believes any talk of a wobble at Stamford Bridge was wide of the mark.

Antonio Conte has urged those doubting Premier League champions Chelsea to “pay attention” after an Eden Hazard-inspired 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea were 2-0 up inside six minutes on Saturday through Hazard and a magnificent strike from Willian – a one-touch move featuring backheels from Hazard and Michy Batshuayi illuminating the Amex Stadium.

Brighton, to their credit, did not buckle as Ezequiel Schelotto had a pair of penalty appeals turned away and Davy Propper hit the post.

But the majestic Hazard and Victor Moses put the result beyond doubt during the final quarter of an hour, ending a frustrating period for Conte’s men.