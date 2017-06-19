Epe: Abducted students’ll soon be re-united with parents, says AIG

From: Moshood Adebayo

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun States Police Commands, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, has assured parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, that they would soon be reunited with their wards.

Ibrahim, who spoke, on Monday, with Government House Correspondents, Alausa, Ikeja, said security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure early return of the kidnapped students

His words: “In fact very soon, you will hear good news on the issue. We are working seriously on it. At this stage, I will not want to disclose too much because these are security issues but all I want to say is that people should give us a chance and very soon, they will hear good news.”

According to him, police formations in Lagos and Ogun states were battle-ready for criminals, promising to make the zone too hot for them.

While expressing delight at the arrest of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (aka Evans), he said police would build on it for further exploits.

“Security measures are not discussed publicly but what I will tell you is that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Lagos is free of crime and criminals. We will rid all these criminals out of this zone.

“So, I will like to send a word to criminals to leave Zone 2 otherwise we will not relent until the zone is completely rid of all these criminals.

“You are aware Evans has already been arrested and he is the most wanted criminal who is into kidnapping. Others too, if they don’t leave this Zone, they will also be arrested,” Ibrahim vowed.

The police boss commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for efforts at improving security in the state.

He continued, “People are in fact aware of what the Lagos State Government is doing on security and no other state is doing it. So, all efforts are on to ensure that there is total peace in the Ssate. Lagos is doing perfectly well in assisting security agencies to do their work in the state and we must commend their efforts.”

Meanwhile, Ambode has inaugurated new Commissioners of the s4ate Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) with a charge on the new appointees to add value to the corporate governance, growth and all round development of the state.

Prof. Gabriel Olatunde Babawale and Dr. Noah Olanrewaju Lawal-Jinadu were inaugurated as Commissioners of LASIEC; Mr. Bolaji Miftah Are, Mrs. Iyabo Elizabeth Ladipo and Mr. Ayo Adebusoye for the Public Procurement Agency; Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu for Audit Service Commission and Mr. Hakeem Dickson as the Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

He also swore-in members of the state’s Public Procurement Agency, Audit Service Commission, Director-General of the State’s Safety Commission and also inaugurated members of the State Science and Innovation Council.

He charged the new members of different agencies to see their appointment as an invitation and a privilege to be part of the future prosperity of the State.

“Your appointment is a call to public service and I am very confident that you will justify the trust the government has reposed in your ability and capacity to add value to the corporate governance, growth and development of the state.

Ambode, who commended the chairman and members of LASIEC for their efforts so far on the forthcoming July 22 local government elections, tasked them to make it free, fair and credible.