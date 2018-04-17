The Sun News
Home / Sports / Enyimba throws gates open for Bidvest Wits

Enyimba throws gates open for Bidvest Wits

— 17th April 2018

The management of Enyimba International of Aba has decided to throw the gates of the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar open for the return leg of CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Bidvest Wits tomorrow.

The decision is a gesture of appreciation to the people of Calabar for their support and solidarity.

“We want them to come out and enjoy a great game with us, to share in our moment of victory,” said club Chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu.

“As they have always accepted us as their own, we invite the beautiful people of Calabar to come out and cheer on the team as we march into the Confederation Cup group stage.”

Enyimba had made a home out of the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar since 2017, and would be banking on a massive support ahead of the second leg against the reigning South African champions.

The first leg, played on April 6 at the Milpark Stadium, Johannesburg, ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely poised.

