The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - Enyimba striker, Udoh, not worried about NPFL record
10th March 2018 - Golf: Safiyanu wins Eko Challenge Cup in debut
10th March 2018 - Skykrest Academy promises to produce sports stars
10th March 2018 - Pacesetters House wins Princeton inter house meet
10th March 2018 - Excitement as Society for the blind holds inter-house sports
10th March 2018 - Frog-Jump Tragedy: Untold Story Of Pupil Who Died In Army School
10th March 2018 - Praising our Presido with mus(e)cal instruments
10th March 2018 - Concerns over mediation service fees
10th March 2018 - Hate Speech: This Chap must die…
10th March 2018 - Murder so cruel
Home / Sports / Enyimba striker, Udoh, not worried about NPFL record

Enyimba striker, Udoh, not worried about NPFL record

— 10th March 2018

Enyimba forward Mfon Udoh says he is only focusing on returning to action in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The 25-year-old currently holds the record for highest number of goals scored in a single season having netted 23 goals during the 2015/16 NPFL campaign.
Udoh, who is yet to feature for Enyimba this season as he’s currently nursing an ankle injury, spoke to the league’s official website.
“My focus now is on how to return to the field of play. I have began light training and was involved in a friendly game recently. I believe I will be fully ready to return in the coming weeks.
The former Akwa United forward was asked if he is bothered about the possibility of seeing his record surpassed by Kano Pillars striker Junior Lokosa.
Lokosa has scored an impressive nine goals in 10 games, Udoh, said he is not worried.
“I am not worried about the record. Records are set and records are broken. When I scored 23, I broke someone’s record (Jude Aneke – 20). I am not bothered,” he added.
“He (Lokosa) is doing very well at the moment, if he surpasses the record, that will be a big plus for his career and the league,” Udoh concluded..
Udoh is also the first player to score over 35 goals in two consecutive seasons in Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Frog-Jump Tragedy: Untold Story Of Pupil Who Died In Army School

— 10th March 2018

Queendalin, the schoolgirl who died from punishment allegedly ordered by soldiers, hated coming late to school A brilliant child, she wanted to be a lawyer or an engineer –Father GEORGE ONYEJIUWA and STANLEY UZOARU, Owerri Delight Aguocha, friend and schoolmate of Queendalin Ekezie, the 15-year-old pupil of Army Day Secondary School, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State,…

  • I started furniture business in my sitting room

    — 10th March 2018

    When Adebunmi Olatunji Adeyefa told her family that she wanted to be a carpenter, they discouraged her. They thought she was being unrealistic by pitching her tent in a male dominated industry when she could have applied for a paid job or relocated abroad to live a normal life. The Mass Communication graduate who has…

  • Only Restructuring Can Save Nigeria – Admiral Mike Onah

    — 10th March 2018

    The Federal Government has been advised to ensure that concrete efforts are made to restructure the country so as to restore its unity. Making the appeal in this interview with TUNDE THOMAS, National President, Ndokwa Political Leaders Forum, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (retd), aruged that President Buhari should not be blamed for the spate of…

  • Archbishop’s attack: Imo leaders declare holy war on Okorocha

    — 10th March 2018

    •‘You’ve acted like King Saul who tore the robe of Prophet Samuel’ GEORGE ONYEJIUWA and STANLEY UZOARU, OWERRI The Biblical scene in which King Saul held tightly to the garment or robe of Prophet Samuel (who had come to deliver a divine message on his half-hearted disobedience to God’s commandment to wipe out the Amalekites),…

  • Uwazuruike Knows Kanu’s Whereabouts, Ipob Leader’s Family Alleges

    — 10th March 2018

    •He sold Nnamdi to Federal Government Prince Emmanuel Kanu a.k.a Fyne Boy is the younger brother of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In this interview with OKEY SAMPSON, he spoke on the labeling of Ndigbo the most foolish tribe in the world by the founder of Movement for the Actualization of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share