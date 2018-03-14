Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks –Gov Ikpeazu

Abia State government has reassured sports enthusiasts of its readiness in promoting sports in the state.

This charge was given during the Governor’s visit to the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Tuesday.

Speaking during the inspection of the Enyimba stadium reconstruction project, the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who was accompanied by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick maintained that his administration was bent on delivering a stadium, when completed that will stand the taste of time.

He revealed that on the part of the government, all monies agreed for the project had been released to the contactor handling the project Mr Ebi Egbe of Moni–Michelle Sports Facility who has assured that in less than a month time, the re-grassing on the playing turf would be completed.

“You can see that I came with NFF President who is also interested in making sure that we have a good stadium for football games, and the contractor, Moni-Michelle Sports has assured that in the next 14 days, the semi-synthetic grass for the re-grassing of the stadium will arrive and the laying will start immediately, and that we are going to enter into a sub contract for him to also help clean up the surroundings of the stadium, have the assurance that between now and the next 6 weeks, the stadium should be completed.”

The NFF president, Pinnick, stated that Enyimba Football Club remains a brand in African football and that his visit to Abia state was to ensure that the Enyimba stadium gets fixed