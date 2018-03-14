The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks –Gov Ikpeazu
14th March 2018 - UCL: Chelsea must play as a team to defeat Barca –Conte
14th March 2018 - Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown
14th March 2018 - Mixed reactions greet rejection
14th March 2018 - Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option
14th March 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack
14th March 2018 - Budget padding saga: Reps recall Jibrin
14th March 2018 - Neighbourhood watch: Wike accuses opposition of plot to float illegal vigilance groups
14th March 2018 - Kalu suggests better ways of fighting corruption
Home / Sports / Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks –Gov Ikpeazu

Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks –Gov Ikpeazu

— 14th March 2018

Abia State government has reassured sports enthusiasts of its readiness in promoting sports in the state.

This charge was given during the Governor’s visit to the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Tuesday.

Speaking during the inspection of the Enyimba stadium reconstruction project, the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who was accompanied by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick maintained that his administration was bent on delivering a stadium, when completed that will stand the taste of time.

He revealed that on the part of the government, all monies agreed for the project had been released to the contactor handling the project Mr Ebi Egbe of Moni–Michelle Sports Facility who has assured that in less than a month time, the re-grassing on the playing turf would be completed.

“You can see that I came with NFF President who is also interested in making sure that we have a good stadium for football games, and the contractor, Moni-Michelle Sports has assured that in the next 14 days, the semi-synthetic grass for the re-grassing of the stadium will arrive and the laying will start immediately, and that we are going to enter into a sub contract for him to also help clean up the surroundings of the stadium,  have the assurance that between now and the next 6 weeks, the stadium should be completed.”

The NFF president, Pinnick, stated that Enyimba Football Club remains a brand in African football and that his visit to Abia state was to ensure that the Enyimba stadium gets fixed

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

— 14th March 2018

•President rejects Electoral Act amendment •He’ll hear from us –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja The Executive and the Legislature may be heading for another major showdown following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018. In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari…

  • Mixed reactions greet rejection

    — 14th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not surprised that President Buhari declined to assent to the new legislation “owing to his tendencies as a politician.” In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party flayed Buhari for treating the…

  • Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, led other human rights activists, including the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Joint Action Committee, to protest the newly introduced Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government. The protesters, in their dozens, defied the scorching sun as they conberged on the Secretariat,…

  • Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option

    — 14th March 2018

    • As BBOG gives FG 7 days to rescue schoolgirls Parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State, yesterday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the option of negotiation, against the use of military force, to rescue the girls. The parents,  in Damaturu, said the option gave them hope on the safe return of the…

  • Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack

    — 14th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 25 persons were killed  Monday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Dundu village of Kwal District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the attack, which occurred at about 7pm, left several houses burnt and scores injured. It was learnt that the attackers took the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share