Enyimba Stadium: Monimichelle returns to site, Commends Ikpeazu

The contractor handling Enyimba Stadium project, Monimichelle has returned to site as efforts to get the arena completed is stepped up.

CEO of the stadium facilities construction outfit, Ebi Egbe confirmed yesterday that his workers have moved in, even as he commended Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for releasing funds and personally taking charge.

“We are back to site and as we speak work is going on. I want to thank the governor for releasing funds to us and the special interest he has shown in seeing that the project is completed. I pray that the bureaucracy that had before now slowed us down won’t rear its ugly head again,” Egbe said.

It would be noted that the governor last week released N100m to fund the project which was started way back January 1, 2015.

Enyimba which would be flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup next year has been playing away from home since re construction works started at the stadium.

Monimichelle has assured that the arena would be ready for Enyimba to stage a return home if enough funds are made available to enable her complete the project.