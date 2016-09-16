Enyeama rejects Rohr’s return plea

From ROMANUS UGWU, Abuja

Angry former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama, has told German-born Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, in clear terms that he is not willing to call off his retirement from international football to return to the Eagles’ fold.

Eagles chief coach, Salisu Yusuf, who made the disclosure while fielding questions from battery of sports writers at the secretariat of the Nigerian football governing body in Abuja, admitted that though Rohr made every effort to convince Enyeama, the France-based players made it clear to him that he is not ready to return.

Salisu said even as the technical crew has accepted his decision, the door is still wide open to him should he decide to return, adding that he would be welcomed with open arms.

His words: “The truth is that the technical adviser has actually discussed with Enyeama, but the truth is that Enyeama has made it clear that he is not ready to return to the Super Eagles again.

“The positive thing is that we have a good relationship with Enyeama and we respect his decision but when the time comes if he makes up his mind, we’ll welcome him.”