Home / Sports / Enyeama praises Eagles, says future looks bright

Enyeama praises Eagles, says future looks bright

— 26th March 2018

Former Super Eagles’ number one shot-stopper, Vincent Enyeama has hailed Nigeria’s 1-0 win over European powerhouse, Poland in an international friendly played on Friday, saying it’s a clear sign the future of the country, and indeed African football is bright.

Enyeama, who is Nigeria’s most capped player with 101 appearances after making his debut in 2002 against Kenya, went on to represent the country at three World Cups and leading the country to glory at the AFCON 2013, praised the resolute display of the boys against the Polish national team.

“Amazing results tonight. Congratulations to @NGSuperEagles for your victory over the Poland national football team. Future looks bright for naija football”.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper also hailed the showing of all African countries going to the World Cup after Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia ad Egypt all impressed in their friendly games with tough oppositions.

“I believe that the time for an African team to do something big at the World Cup has come,” Enyeama posted.

