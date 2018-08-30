– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - Enyeama marks 36th birthday
30th August 2018 - Moses thumbs up Barkley
30th August 2018 - Falconets coach rubbishes on unpaid camp allowances report
30th August 2018 - Iheanacho: Better things ‘re coming for me
30th August 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba sets up Rayon Sport quarterfinals
30th August 2018 - Hopes and dreams deferred in self-exile
30th August 2018 - Beware the Ides of March
30th August 2018 - NDDC and Ndoma-Egba’s proactive leadership
30th August 2018 - I’m best suited to continue where Aregbesola stops – Oyetola
30th August 2018 - I remain candidate to beat – Adeoti
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Enyeama marks 36th birthday
VINCENT ENYEAMA

Enyeama marks 36th birthday

— 30th August 2018

Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama yesterday marked his 36th birthday, with sober reflections and thanksgiving, as he described it as another moment to take stock of what God has done for his career.

Enyeama cited family ties as the biggest reason, why he had opted not to leave Lille Metropole of France, despite being knocked out of reckoning in the Ligue 1 club’s main team and the most capped Nigerian international said he had no qualms over his decision.

READ ALSO Moses thumbs up Barkley

Rather than accept Lille’s offer of a transfer elsewhere, Enyeama opted to see out his current contract with the club, which will expire at the end of the new season, but he was yet to make up his mind on what next to do.

At the start of this year, though, Enyeama had confessed that his only regret, as a top footballer was his inability to feature in the domestic an appearance in Coupe de France.

The star with 101 Nigeria caps moved to Stade Pierre-Mauroy from Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel in June 2011.

Since landing in France, Enyeama had played in every club tournament for The Great Danes, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, but still awaited his Coupe de France debut.

Though, the last couple of seasons had not been memorable for him, as Enyeama was yet to start a game since the 2016/17 season, he will not allow that weigh him down on his birthday, as he tweeted: “Grateful heart. Thank God for another year.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CONTINUE

I’m best suited to continue where Aregbesola stops – Oyetola

— 30th August 2018

I believe I am well positioned to be able to continue to build on the foundations already laid, especially with my experience both in the private and public sectors Ismail Omipidan Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, is the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Before his emergence as the candidate of the party, he…

  • CANDIDATE

    I remain candidate to beat – Adeoti

    — 30th August 2018

    Alhaji Moshood Adeoti is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG). He left the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest following perceived attempt to deliberately scheme him out of the party’s governorship primary. He is the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). He speaks on why he remains…

  • WANT

    Why I want to succeed Aregbesola – Fabiyi

    — 30th August 2018

    Even if we want to go into debt, we should see the outcome of the debt the government collected on the faces of the people as regards the standard of living of the people Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Prof. Oluwaseyi Fabiyi was until recently a consultant with the United Nations. He had also taught in different…

  • CANDIDATES

    The candidates, their antecedents

    — 30th August 2018

    The candidates being paraded by the four parties are not just strong, but are politicians who have the support of masses across the country. Gbolagunte Bamigbola Akure and Clement Adeyi Osogbo With the completion of the governorship primary election and subsequent emergence of the governorship candidates of all the political parties in Osun State, the…

  • OSUN GUBER

    Voices from the street on Osun guber

    — 30th August 2018

    Only time can tell who wins the next governorship election in Osun State because a lot of issues are already unfolding now. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure As far as the September 22 governorship election in Osun State is concerned, many factors will play prominent roles in the election. Number one is the incumbent governor who has…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share