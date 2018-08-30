Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama yesterday marked his 36th birthday, with sober reflections and thanksgiving, as he described it as another moment to take stock of what God has done for his career.

Enyeama cited family ties as the biggest reason, why he had opted not to leave Lille Metropole of France, despite being knocked out of reckoning in the Ligue 1 club’s main team and the most capped Nigerian international said he had no qualms over his decision.

Rather than accept Lille’s offer of a transfer elsewhere, Enyeama opted to see out his current contract with the club, which will expire at the end of the new season, but he was yet to make up his mind on what next to do.

At the start of this year, though, Enyeama had confessed that his only regret, as a top footballer was his inability to feature in the domestic an appearance in Coupe de France.

The star with 101 Nigeria caps moved to Stade Pierre-Mauroy from Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel in June 2011.

Since landing in France, Enyeama had played in every club tournament for The Great Danes, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, but still awaited his Coupe de France debut.

Though, the last couple of seasons had not been memorable for him, as Enyeama was yet to start a game since the 2016/17 season, he will not allow that weigh him down on his birthday, as he tweeted: “Grateful heart. Thank God for another year.”