Enyeama gets Lille’s condition for starting XI

Former Nigerian international, Vincent Enyeama could still figure for French Ligue 1 club, Lille this season, manager Christophe Galtier hinted but had given the goalkeeper a condition.

Galtier expressed the same fears, as Manager, Gernot Rohr, who has doubts about including the former Super Eagles captain in his World Cup roster due to match-rustiness.

‘’It’s a reflection I had and I still have. He has not played for a year at this level. He is still handicapped in relation to his injury (knee) and many things he cannot do,’’ Galtier told reporters.

This season, the goalkeeper played only two matches for the reserve team of Lille and his last appearance was on March 24 against Viry Châtillon.

In a bid to step up his fitness, the former Enyimba shot-stopper requested that he should play matches for the reserve team, who compete in the National 2 or fourth-tier, only at home.

Due to loss of form, Lille first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan is now in the same boat as Enyeama and was left out of the squad that traveled to Bordeaux this past weekend.