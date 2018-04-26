The Sun News
Home / National / Envoy hails Nigerians in China

Envoy hails Nigerians in China

— 26th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding.

Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China.

In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education, Mr. Wang Chengbin, as well as Nigerian Students of the University of Science & Technology of China (USTC).

Madubike also visited the Zhejiang University of Science and Technology and Tongji University to foster educational, cultural and research development collaboration between Nigeria and China.

The tour which was also to encourage more Nigerian organisations to set up operations in China, witnessed the visit of the Consul-General to the offices of Access Bank in Shanghai and held discussions with the Company’s Chief Representative.

Recall that Access Bank is one of the leading banks in Nigeria.

The China office was set up to facilitate trade transactions between Nigeria & China.

The Consul-General, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said “Since resumption of office in September 2017, I have had the honour to visit several schools in provinces in East China under my jurisdiction. I have seen amazing dedication on the part of Nigerian students and Nigerian business people in China.”

In view of the language barrier between Nigeria and China, the Nigerian envoy also commended Nigerians in China, saying  “In China, there is a language challenge. Our regular spoken language in Nigeria is English and coming to China, most Nigerians have to learn the Chinese language in order to study or do business.”

Madubike  said “in fact, Nigerians have to work twice as hard as their counterparts. For the students, they need to learn Mandarin (Chinese Language) and some of them receive their lectures in Mandarin and still top their classes.”

The envoy further said as part of efforts to deepen trade relations between Nigeria and China, the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai will in July 2018, organize an investment conference tagged “Shanghai 2018: Nigeria-China Business & Investment Forum” with emphasis on infrastructure, investment, mining and agriculture.

“The Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai constantly engages Nigerians in East China. It hosts regular town-hall meetings and its officials visit companies and schools where Nigerians are involved.

“In July 2018, the Nigerian Consulate General in Shanghai will organize an investment conference tagged “Shanghai 2018: Nigeria-China Business & Investment Forum” with emphasis on infrastructure, investment, mining and agriculture. The event will be held on 20 July 2018 at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Shanghai.

“Registration for the event will open in May, 2018. However, companies wishing to participate in the event can contact the Nigerian Consulate directly,” the statement read.

The Consulate of Nigeria in Shanghai was opened in 2008 in response to the growing economic and trade relations between Nigeria and China.

It was established to attract investment and economic activities as a component of the overall development strategies of Nigeria.

The Consulate coordinates, promotes and protects the national interests of Nigeria and Nigerians in five provinces of China, namely: Shanghai Municipality, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

 

